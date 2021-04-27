 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccines offered in Lexington Thursday
LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department will offer first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 for anyone age 16 and older at El Tropico, 201 E. Fifth St. There is no charge.

The first clinic will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday. The second will be 1-7 p.m. May 6. The second (required) dose will be given 21 days later on May 20 and May 27, respectively.

Advance registration is required. Visit either trphd.org or vaccinate.ne.gov/en-us, or call 888-669-7154,

