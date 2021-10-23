COVID-19 vaccines for children for the Two Rivers district expected to be available in couple weeks

KEARNEY — By early November, pediatric COVID vaccines for ages 5-12 are expected to be available through the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Details are still being worked out, but the Food and Drug Administration likely will approve the vaccine soon. Parents can begin registering their children for the shots now at vaccinate.ne.gov, said Katherine Mulligan, planning section supervisor for Two Rivers, on Friday.

At first, the state will receive just 65,100 doses for Nebraska’s 186,576 kids aged 5-12, or enough to vaccinate 35% of them, Mulligan said.

“(Two Rivers) won’t keep every dose of vaccine; we will work with hospitals and medical providers to give a fair allotment,” she said. “We will work with anyone who wants to provide a vaccine, but we do understand that can be a lot to take on.”

Medical providers who want to administer the pediatric vaccine can register through Two Rivers, Mulligan said.

Also coming soon are booster shots for any adult who has gotten two doses of any COVID-19 vaccine — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. This fall, boosters became available for people who got the Pfizer vaccine, but that soon will be expanded to anyone.