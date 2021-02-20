 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccines delayed for Two Rivers district
KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department said Saturday that the state’s shipment of COVID-19 vaccine was delayed this last week due to severe weather and electrical system outages across the Midwest.

As of Saturday morning, Two Rivers has not received notification of when this vaccine allocation will arrive.

The Kearney Hub will post that information when it becomes known.

