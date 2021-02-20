COVID-19 vaccines delayed for Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department said Saturday that the state’s shipment of COVID-19 vaccine was delayed this last week due to severe weather and electrical system outages across the Midwest.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
As of Saturday morning, Two Rivers has not received notification of when this vaccine allocation will arrive.
The Kearney Hub will post that information when it becomes known.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.