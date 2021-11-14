COVID-19 vaccines begin for children in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — Children and needles usually bring tears, unless it’s kids getting COVID-19 vaccines. On Tuesday, those quick sticks brought smiles for some.

“It was great,” said Susan Puckett, community health nurse at Two Rivers Public Health Department, as she described the first pediatric vaccine turn-out at Two Rivers, where Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were finally available for children aged 5-12.

She said the crowd numbered roughly 100 people, including children and adults.

“It was good to see younger kids walking through the door. They did quite well. I was taking pictures, so the kids had a little bit of fun,” she said. They can get their second Pfizer dose 21 days after the first one.

“COVID vaccines are safe and effective for kids. They’ve undergone the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history,” she said.

Children may have some side effects for two days, which indicate that the body is building protection against COVID. They include fatigue, muscle aches and a sore arm at the injection site.