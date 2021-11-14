COVID-19 vaccines begin for children in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — Children and needles usually bring tears, unless it’s kids getting COVID-19 vaccines. On Tuesday, those quick sticks brought smiles for some.
“It was great,” said Susan Puckett, community health nurse at Two Rivers Public Health Department, as she described the first pediatric vaccine turn-out at Two Rivers, where Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were finally available for children aged 5-12.
She said the crowd numbered roughly 100 people, including children and adults.
“It was good to see younger kids walking through the door. They did quite well. I was taking pictures, so the kids had a little bit of fun,” she said. They can get their second Pfizer dose 21 days after the first one.
“COVID vaccines are safe and effective for kids. They’ve undergone the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history,” she said.
Children may have some side effects for two days, which indicate that the body is building protection against COVID. They include fatigue, muscle aches and a sore arm at the injection site.
“But if anything is abnormal, and kids are still complaining about side effects after three days, we need to hear from you,” she said. Parents can call the Two Rivers office at 888-669-7154 and ask to speak to the nurse.
Nationwide, she said, 2 million children have had COVID since the pandemic began March 20, 2020. Most cases have been mild, but a small percentage became severely ill, and some youngsters died.
Puckett said the vaccine is 90% effective. “Even if they do get COVID, they will not get seriously ill if they’ve been vaccinated. It helps protect them and reduces disruptions in in-person learning and activities,” she said.
Two Rivers is offering all three COVID vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as well as children’s Pfizer vaccines — at its mobile clinic, which circulates throughout its seven counties (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.) Vaccines are also offered weekly in the city of Kearney, and every two or three weeks elsewhere.
Preschools: no vaccines yet
Vaccinations are the leading strategy to end the pandemic, but since they are not available for children under age 5, “it’s necessary to use multiple COVID prevention strategies,” she said.
Preschools and day care centers, especially, should be taking precautions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated information on its website, she said.
First and foremost is universal masking for all staff members and every child over age 2, regardless of vaccination status, Puckett emphasized.
“Due to the circulating and highly contagious delta variants, all staff should be masked, and children over age 2 should be masked. Most kids tolerate masking very well, especially if they get to pick a mask to wear,” she said.
She encouraged frequent hand-washing and social distancing. “This is especially important right now, since we are in an area of moderate-to-high community transmission in this region,” she said.
Even if vaccinated, adults and children who have a known exposure to a someone with COVID should be tested five to seven days after the exposure, even if they have no symptoms. She urged testing and masking and staying home if sick or exposed.
She said more information is available on the hyperlink at the bottom of the CDC website.
Still in the red zone
According to the New York Times website on Friday, the 451 new cases in the past week in Two Rivers broke down as follows:
n Buffalo - 252
n Dawson - 91
n Franklin - 5
n Gosper - 7
n Harlan - 8
n Kearney - 27
n Phelps - 61
As of Friday, the seven-county Two Rivers region has had 149 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. New cases are fewer than they were a year ago at this time, but roughly 50 new cases are confirmed each day. The Two Rivers risk dial, issued weekly, remains in the red “pandemic” zone, the most severe level on the chart.
“The positivity rate for those tested is slightly lower this week, but that doesn’t account for a lot because we had less testing,” she said. “It is still the youngest crowd that is testing positive.” New cases remain highest in the 30-39 age group, followed by the 40-49 age group, and then the 20-29 age group.
Out of 218 ICU beds in area hospitals, just four were available as of Friday morning. Two ventilators were in use as of Friday, but “that number has dropped significantly, sadly, because of deaths,” she said.
CHI Health Good Samaritan has 21 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12.
Test sites
Two Rivers maintains its small COVID-19 test site at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 Ave. N. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, but not required.
For assistance with registering, call the Two Rivers office for assistance.
Testing also is available in medical offices and urgent care facilities. Testing is free, but Two Rivers will ask for medical insurance information so it can recoup the administration fee. However, people without insurance will be tested without question.
For further information, visit trhpd.org or call 888-669-7154.