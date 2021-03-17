 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine offered Thursday in Lexington; registration required
KEARNEY – Lexington area residents age 55 and older are invited to register for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for Thursday (March 18.) 

The clinic, led by Lexington Regional Health Center, will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The second and final dose will be given in three weeks.

The clinic will inoculate people in the Phase 1B Tier of the state vaccine prioritization chart, which includes people who work in public transit, the U.S. Postal Service, transportation, food processing, grocery and funeral homes.

It will also include people in previous vaccine tiers who have not been vaccinated, including educators, corrections officers, homeless shelter staff, utility workers and first responders.

To register, call 308-324-8334.

