COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Friday at Viaero Event Center

KEARNEY – The new COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is expected to arrive at the Two Rivers Public Health Department this week.

Two Rivers will hold a mass vaccination clinic 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at the Viaero Event Center. Appointments are required.

If you have not registered for a COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.trphd.org. Two Rivers will then call to schedule their appointments.

The vaccine, known as the Jansen vaccine, is a one-dose shot with similar health and safety measures as the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses roughly one month apart.

Two Rivers Health Director Jeremy Eschliman thanked hospitals, physicians and more for their cooperation in administering vaccines.

“We could not have reached as many people as we did in Buffalo County without the help of our terrific clinical partners such as Kearney Regional Medical Center, CHI Health Good Samaritan, Family Practice Associates and Heartland Health Center,” he said. “We are tremendously grateful for their continued hard work and dedication to the residents of Two Rivers area.”

He said Two Rivers is also grateful to the city of Kearney, Kearney Police Department, Kearney Public Schools, and the Viaero Event Center for helping to organize the vaccination clinics within a short time frame.