COVID-19 vaccinations offered Thursday in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — Two Rivers Public Health Department will hold a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday at the Phelps County Agricultural Center.

The clinic, hosted by Two Rivers in partnership with Phelps Memorial Health Center, will vaccinate people in the Phase 1B Tier of the state vaccine prioritization.

Those who have registered will be invited to make an appointment, which is required. Those in that tier who are not registered should so immediately at vaccinate.ne.gov

The clinic will feature the Pfizer vaccine. The second shot in the series will be given in roughly 21 days.

Those eligible for vaccinations now include workers in public transit, the U.S. Postal Service, transportation, food processing, grocery and funeral homes.

Also eligible are people in previous tiers who have not yet been vaccinated, including educators, corrections staff, homeless shelter staff, utility workers and first responders.

People age 40 and older should register now at vaccinate.ne.gov so they can receive an invitation to book a future appointment through email.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.