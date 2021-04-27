COVID-19 vaccinations continue to rise in Two Rivers

KEARNEY – COVID-19 vaccinations continue to rise in the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health Department.

As of Tuesday morning, 39.9% of the region’s 76,100 residents were vaccinated. Kearney County led the way with 44.5% vaccinated, followed by Franklin County, 41.6%; Buffalo County, 40%; Dawson County, 38.9%; Gosper County, 38.8%; Phelps County, 38.4% and Harlan County, 37%.

As of Tuesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had two COVID patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had none.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No new statewide statistics were available from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday morning.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 16 and over are available through Two Rivers. Advance registration is required. Visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccinations are also available at Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times. Advance registration is required.

For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.