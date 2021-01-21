COVID-19 testing available for UNK students, employees

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney will continue offering free COVID-19 tests for students and employees during the spring semester.
Testing will occur 5-7 p.m. Mondays and 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 25, in the Ockinga Seminar Center on campus.
COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only, with three pathways to schedule a test:
- Individuals referred to the testing site by UNK’s Public Health Center or Student Health
- Members of the student population who are selected for random testing
- Students and employees who request a test by emailing covidtesting@unk.edu
UNK will prioritize testing for those referred by the Public Health Center or Student Health and the random testing program, which is voluntary. Students selected for random testing will receive an email the prior week notifying them of their assigned day and time. They have the option to decline a COVID-19 test.
Students and employees who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and those who may have been exposed to the virus should contact the Public Health Center at 308-865-8279 or unkhealth@unk.edu to inquire about testing options.
UNK is offering COVID-19 testing through a partnership with TestNebraska. Students and employees who schedule a test will be sent an online registration form before their appointment. Each person will receive a QR code from TestNebraska they need to bring to the testing site. The QR code can be printed or presented on an electronic device.
Social distancing and face masks are required while waiting at the testing site.
Tests are administered by medical professionals, and the results are sent to Two Rivers Public Health Department and shared with UNK’s Public Health Center. Individuals will also be notified of their test results. If a test is positive, that person will be instructed by the Public Health Center on protective measures to avoid spreading the disease.
UNK students and employees should check for symptoms related to COVID-19 daily. The Campus Clear app – available at no cost through the Apple App Store and Google Play or on the web for PC – provides an easy way to self-monitor.
Wearing a face mask, washing your hands frequently and practicing social distancing remain the best ways to protect against COVID-19.