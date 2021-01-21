COVID-19 testing available for UNK students, employees

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney will continue offering free COVID-19 tests for students and employees during the spring semester.

Testing will occur 5-7 p.m. Mondays and 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 25, in the Ockinga Seminar Center on campus.

COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only, with three pathways to schedule a test:

- Individuals referred to the testing site by UNK’s Public Health Center or Student Health

- Members of the student population who are selected for random testing

- Students and employees who request a test by emailing covidtesting@unk.edu

UNK will prioritize testing for those referred by the Public Health Center or Student Health and the random testing program, which is voluntary. Students selected for random testing will receive an email the prior week notifying them of their assigned day and time. They have the option to decline a COVID-19 test.

Students and employees who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and those who may have been exposed to the virus should contact the Public Health Center at 308-865-8279 or unkhealth@unk.edu to inquire about testing options.