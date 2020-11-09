COVID-19 still on the rise in region, with Two Rivers reporting 102 new cases Sunday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-counties Sunday. That figure, and the 54 cases Saturday, brought the weekend total of new cases to 156.

As has been the case in recent weeks, Buffalo County topped the list with 63 new cases Sunday and 33 Saturday, for 96 new cases.

Sunday’s numbers also included 19 new cases in Dawson County, eight in Phelps County, five in Kearney County, four in Franklin County, two in Gosper County and one in Harlan County.

Saturday’s new cases in those six counties were nine in Dawson County, five in Kearney County, three in Phelps County and two each in Gosper and Harlan counties. No new cases were reported in Franklin County Saturday.

Monday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney reported 26 new active cases of COVID-19 in the past week. They are among 51 recent new active COVID-19 illnesses, with 47 students and four employees infected, as reported to UNK’s Public Health Center. In the past week, 14 cases have been declared no longer symptomatic.

Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 12 COVID-19 patients, the most since the pandemic began. Five of those patients are on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan did not report figures by the Hub’s deadline Monday.