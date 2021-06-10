 Skip to main content
COVID-19 statistics for Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Two Rivers district
top story

TWO RIVERS PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT

- Number of people fully vaccinated: 34,863

- Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.9%

- Percentage vaccinated, by county:

Kearney: 49.4%

Buffalo: 47.4%

Franklin: 45.4%

Dawson: 44.2%

Gosper: 43.1%

Phelps: 42%

Harlan: 40.6%

- New cases in the past week: 6

- Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,624

- Deaths in the past week: 0

- Deaths since 3/20/20: 120

STATEWIDE (as of 9 a.m. Thursday):

New cases Wednesday: 35

Hospitalized patients: 54 (up two from Wednesday)

Deaths in the past 24 hours: 0

Cases since 3/20/20: 223,749

Deaths since 3/20/20: 2,256

Nebraskans fully vaccinated: 44.5%

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or visit trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

Schedule free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 12 and over through Two Rivers at trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccinations are also available at all area pharmacies. Check their websites or call for dates and times.

