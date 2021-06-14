 Skip to main content
COVID-19 statistics for Monday, June 14, 2021, in Two Rivers district
COVID-19 statistics for Monday, June 14, 2021, in Two Rivers district

Two Rivers Public Health Department:

— New cases June 4-10: 8

— Total cases since 3/20/20: 10,633

— Deaths in the past week: 0

— Deaths since 3/20/20: 120

— Number of people fully vaccinated: 34,863

— Percentage of population fully vaccinated: 45.9%

Percentage vaccinated, by county:

Kearney: 49.4%

Buffalo: 47.4%

Franklin: 45.4%

Dawson: 44.2%

Gosper: 43.1%

Phelps: 42%

Harlan: 40.6%

Statewide (as of 9 a.m. Monday):

New weekend cases: 55

Cases since 3/20/20: 223,847

Hospitalized patients: 45 (down three from Thursday)

Deaths over the weekend: 2

Deaths since 3/20/20: 2,258

Nebraskans fully vaccinated: 45.9%

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or visit trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

Schedule free COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 12 and over through Two Rivers at trphd.org, or vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccinations are also available at all area pharmacies. Check their websites or call for dates and times.

