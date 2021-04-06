COVID-19 shots, hospitalizations rising in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — While COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise, so do statewide hospitalizations due to the virus.
Two Rivers Public Health Department had administered 51,769 shots as of 8 p.m. Sunday, and 27.7% of the population aged 16 and older is now fully vaccinated, including 71.9% of people older than 65. Another 5,281 are partially vaccinated.
Franklin County leads the seven Two Rivers counties in vaccinations, with 35.3% of people fully vaccinated. It is followed by Kearney County, 34.2%; Harlan County, 29.1%; Gosper County, 27.5%; Buffalo County, 27.3%, Phelps County, 26.3% and Dawson County, 26.1%
Two Rivers is now reporting new cases only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. As of Monday, it has had 10,311 total cases of COVID-19 and 118 deaths, since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.
Kearney Regional Medical Center had three COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning, two more than Monday. CHI Health Good Samaritan had four.
On Monday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney said five active COVID-19 illnesses are being tracked by UNK’s Public Health Center. Two are students; three are employees. In the past seven days, there have been two new cases, while seven cases were medically cleared or declared inactive.
Statewide, 379,267 of the state’s 1.48 million people older than 16 have been fully vaccinated, or 25.6%, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
DHHS reported 299 new cases of COVID Monday, for a statewide total of 212,257 cases since March 20, 2020. DHHS said 798,728 people have tested negative.
Hospitalizations are rising again after falling in recent weeks. DHHS said 148 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized this morning, an increase of 16 since Monday morning, and far above the 102 patients early last week. There have been 2,183 deaths since March 20, 2020, with two reported Monday,
Vaccines are available in the Two Rivers region for anyone older than 16. Visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov. Call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.