COVID-19 shots, hospitalizations rising in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — While COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise, so do statewide hospitalizations due to the virus.

Two Rivers Public Health Department had administered 51,769 shots as of 8 p.m. Sunday, and 27.7% of the population aged 16 and older is now fully vaccinated, including 71.9% of people older than 65. Another 5,281 are partially vaccinated.

Franklin County leads the seven Two Rivers counties in vaccinations, with 35.3% of people fully vaccinated. It is followed by Kearney County, 34.2%; Harlan County, 29.1%; Gosper County, 27.5%; Buffalo County, 27.3%, Phelps County, 26.3% and Dawson County, 26.1%

Two Rivers is now reporting new cases only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. As of Monday, it has had 10,311 total cases of COVID-19 and 118 deaths, since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had three COVID-19 patients Tuesday morning, two more than Monday. CHI Health Good Samaritan had four.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Monday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney said five active COVID-19 illnesses are being tracked by UNK’s Public Health Center. Two are students; three are employees. In the past seven days, there have been two new cases, while seven cases were medically cleared or declared inactive.