COVID-19 risk dial rises slightly as testing declines in Two Rivers area

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has moved the needle of its risk dial deeper into the elevated stage, the third highest out of the dial’s four stages.

It has inched upward in the past week because fewer people are being tested right now, said Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist.

The needle had been in the most severe, or pandemic, stage from Nov. 5 through Dec. 3.

On Dec. 10, it sat on the border line between the elevated and pandemic levels. On Dec. 17, declining cases moved the needle back into the middle of the elevated stage.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the past week, new cases have risen slightly across the seven counties in the Two Rivers district: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

“Lower overall levels of testing seem to exacerbate this trend,” Menon said. Although free testing is available at TestNebraska sites across the district, fewer people are getting tested there and at hospitals and clinics. Testing numbers are between 23% and 28% of the average of the last four weeks, and overall tests are at about half the number of the previous two months, he said.