COVID-19 risk dial rises slightly as testing declines in Two Rivers area
top story

COVID-19 risk dial rises slightly as testing declines in Two Rivers area

Two Rivers risk dial Jan 7

The risk dial for the Two Rivers Health Department District has been pushed deeper into the elevated stage as cases have risen slightly throughout the region’s seven counties in the past week.

 Two Rivers Public Health Department, courtesy

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has moved the needle of its risk dial deeper into the elevated stage, the third highest out of the dial’s four stages.

Aravind Menon

It has inched upward in the past week because fewer people are being tested right now, said Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist.

The needle had been in the most severe, or pandemic, stage from Nov. 5 through Dec. 3.

On Dec. 10, it sat on the border line between the elevated and pandemic levels. On Dec. 17, declining cases moved the needle back into the middle of the elevated stage.

In the past week, new cases have risen slightly across the seven counties in the Two Rivers district: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

“Lower overall levels of testing seem to exacerbate this trend,” Menon said. Although free testing is available at TestNebraska sites across the district, fewer people are getting tested there and at hospitals and clinics. Testing numbers are between 23% and 28% of the average of the last four weeks, and overall tests are at about half the number of the previous two months, he said.

Menon noted that COVID outbreaks in residential facilities seem to have subsided. About 40% of ICU beds, and 50% of medical/surgical beds, are available in hospitals across the district. COVID-19 accounts for fewer than 20% of the patients occupying these beds.

Two Rivers will continue to work with local health partners to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccine.

Menon reminded residents to continue to adhere to social distancing and correct and consistent masking at all times to protect themselves and others.

The full weekly report can be found online at trphd.org/covid-19.

Breaking News