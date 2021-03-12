COVID-19 risk dial rises closer to elevated level

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department slightly upgraded its weekly risk dial within the moderate region as part of its weekly update Thursday.

Moderate is the second lowest of the four levels on the dial, but the dial is a bit closer to the orange “elevated” level than it was a week ago.

While fewer COVID tests are being done across the district, positivity rates have not fallen in a corresponding fashion, said Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist. However, fewer cases among people aged 65 and older, combined with high vaccination rates in this age group, are optimistic signs, he added.

As of Tuesday, more than 12,463 residents of Two Rivers, or 16.4% of the eligible population (people over age 16), had been fully vaccinated, including 44.7% of people older than 65 in Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. Register for a vaccine at trphd.org.

Residents should continue to practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and wear a mask outside the home to protect themselves and others, Menon said.