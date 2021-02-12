COVID-19 risk dial returns to ‘moderate’ listing for the first time since summer

KEARNEY — For the first time since late summer, Two Rivers Public Health Department has moved its weekly COVID-19 risk dial into the moderate level.

The risk dial brushes the line separating the elevated and moderate levels, but, unlike last week, it sits to the left of that line, in the moderate level. Last week, on the Feb. 4 risk dial, the needle sat on the right side of that line on the risk dial.

The dial was downgraded because daily COVID case counts and positivity rates have dropped “dramatically across all seven counties,” said Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers epidemiologist.

The Two Rivers region includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Test positivity rates have been below 10% for both residential and non-residential facilities this month.

The COVID-19 vaccine is playing a part, too; nearly 5% of all those aged 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 3.5% of such people in the seven-county Two Rivers region have received two doses.

Vaccines are being rolled out according to guidelines pertaining to age, occupation, health conditions are more.