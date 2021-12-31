COVID-19 risk dial retreats to orange ‘elevated’ zone in Two River's district

KEARNEY — After 14 consecutive weeks buried in the red pandemic zone, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial has inched into the orange “elevated” risk zone.
The red zone means there is a “severe” level of risk for contracting the virus and becoming ill from it. With the needle moving into the orange level, the risk of contracting COVID is somewhat less.
Fourteen weeks is the longest span in the red zone since the pandemic began on March 20, 2020.
The dial in the orange level reflects an improved situation in the seven-county Two Rivers District.
One hundred eighty-six cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Two Rivers between Dec. 22-28, according to Katie Mulligan, planning section supervisor for Two Rivers. “A little over 10% of all tests recorded in the district are positive. Between Dec. 12-25, omicron made up 3% of COVID specimens sequenced in the state of Nebraska.”
Mulligan also reported:
— The COVID test positivity rate is high in Dawson and Gosper counties — 15% and 52% respectively — however, overall tests conducted has dropped dramatically across the district. About 30% fewer tests were conducted in the past week as compared to three months previously in September, although the test positivity rate is roughly equal.
— As of Wednesday morning, there were 10 available ICU beds in Two Rivers. Med/surg bed availability is lower than 30% across the district. Nine patients are on ventilator support, and eight of them are suffering from COVID-19.
— As of Dec. 29, half of the total population of Two Rivers has received the minimum recommended dose of COVID vaccine (one or two as indicated). Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine-eligible residents to get the COVID shot through their health care provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. For a schedule of vaccination clinics, go to vaccinate.ne.gov/en-US/.
“For these reasons, the risk dial is lowered from last week and is now in the orange ‘elevated’ zone. The dial reading reflects lower test positivity rates across Two Rivers and improved ICU and hospital bed availability across the district.
A public COVID testing site is available in Kearney at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Testing results are available the same day and are offered 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Individuals who want testing are required to register at login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd for scheduling.
Two Rivers Public Health Department encompasses the counties of Buffalo, Dawson, Phelps, Kearney, Gosper, Harlan and Franklin.