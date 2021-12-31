COVID-19 risk dial retreats to orange ‘elevated’ zone in Two River's district

KEARNEY — After 14 consecutive weeks buried in the red pandemic zone, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial has inched into the orange “elevated” risk zone.

The red zone means there is a “severe” level of risk for contracting the virus and becoming ill from it. With the needle moving into the orange level, the risk of contracting COVID is somewhat less.

Fourteen weeks is the longest span in the red zone since the pandemic began on March 20, 2020.

The dial in the orange level reflects an improved situation in the seven-county Two Rivers District.

One hundred eighty-six cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Two Rivers between Dec. 22-28, according to Katie Mulligan, planning section supervisor for Two Rivers. “A little over 10% of all tests recorded in the district are positive. Between Dec. 12-25, omicron made up 3% of COVID specimens sequenced in the state of Nebraska.”

Mulligan also reported:

