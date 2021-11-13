 Skip to main content
COVID-19 risk dial remains in 'pandemic' level
KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial remains in the red “pandemic” level this week, although it has dipped slightly.

The risk dial, released late Friday afternoon, reflects slightly lower cases, a marginal improvement in ICU availability, and increased availability of COVID testing.

Two Rivers recorded 390 cases of COVID-19 in its seven counties between Nov. 3-9. In the past six weeks, positive cases have steadily increased in people under age 18. In the past two weeks, cases have climbed in children 0–11 years.

Between 25% and 33% of all tests conducted outside long-term care facilities in Buffalo, Dawson and Phelps counties were positive in the past week.

As of Tuesday, 35 adult COVID patients occupied beds in Two Rivers hospitals. Only five out of 28 ICU beds are currently available in the district’s seven counties, and COVID patients fill almost 40% of ICU beds in use. Three out of the four ventilators across the district are in use by COVID patients.

As of Friday, 47% of Two Rivers’ total population, and almost 59% of those age 18 and over, have been fully vaccinated.

For schedule of vaccination clinics, see www.trphd.org.

