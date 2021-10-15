COVID-19 risk dial remains in ‘pandemic’ level in the Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — For the fourth consecutive week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial remains in the red “pandemic” level. The dial, issued Thursday mornings, is a bit higher this week than it was last week.

Although cases are stabilizing across parts of the U.S., they remain high in south-central Nebraska. Two Rivers recorded 318 new cases of COVID-19 between Oct. 6-12.

Two Rivers said the risk assessment reflects “persistently high disease incidence and test positivity rates, near-capacity ICU capacity, and relative seriousness of currently hospitalized COVID patients.”

In the past month, a little more than 300 new cases have been detected on average across the district, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

In recent weeks, cases numbered:

Oct. 1-7: 350

Sept. 23-30: 292

Sept. 15-22: 313

Sept. 8-14: 400

Since Sept. 1, weekly COVID case counts in Buffalo County have ranged between 150-225. In Dawson County, that figure is 65-100. Both counties, the most populous in Two Rivers, have shown an increasing trend in new cases in the past month.