COVID-19 risk dial remains in ‘pandemic’ level in the Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — For the fourth consecutive week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s risk dial remains in the red “pandemic” level. The dial, issued Thursday mornings, is a bit higher this week than it was last week.
Although cases are stabilizing across parts of the U.S., they remain high in south-central Nebraska. Two Rivers recorded 318 new cases of COVID-19 between Oct. 6-12.
Two Rivers said the risk assessment reflects “persistently high disease incidence and test positivity rates, near-capacity ICU capacity, and relative seriousness of currently hospitalized COVID patients.”
In the past month, a little more than 300 new cases have been detected on average across the district, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
In recent weeks, cases numbered:
- Oct. 1-7: 350
- Sept. 23-30: 292
- Sept. 15-22: 313
- Sept. 8-14: 400
Since Sept. 1, weekly COVID case counts in Buffalo County have ranged between 150-225. In Dawson County, that figure is 65-100. Both counties, the most populous in Two Rivers, have shown an increasing trend in new cases in the past month.
About 30% of staffed medical and surgical hospital beds are currently available in the Two Rivers area, but only two of 28 staffed ICU beds are available, and COVID-positive patients fill almost half of occupied ICU beds.
Nine COVID-10 patients are on ventilators.
The new testing site at the Buffalo County fairgrounds at 3807 N. Avenue offers drive-thru testing with prior online registration from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. People can register at login.registermytime.com/tw/2rphd.
Contact tracing continues to be difficult, so only positive cases in people under age 18 or older than 60 are being contacted by the Two Rivers case investigation team.
As of Monday, 46% of the district’s total population, and 57% of those over age 18, has been fully vaccinated. Two Rivers strongly urges any unvaccinated person who is over age 12 to get a COVID vaccine through their health care provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers.
For a schedule of vaccination clinics throughout the district, see trphd.org/covid-19/event-calendar.html