COVID-19 risk dial moves to moderate as cases start to rise

KEARNEY — As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads here, Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID risk dial climbed into the yellow “moderate” level late Friday, the highest it has been since May 13.

Two Rivers epidemiologist Aravind Menon said 77 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the seven-county Two Rivers area in the past week, and 105 cases in the past two weeks. The positivity rate for tests conducted outside residential and long-term care facilities is higher than 10% for the first time since March.

“Trends in positive tests and positive cases appear ominously similar to the beginning of the last surge,” said Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers.

Most cases being confirmed now are the new, highly contagious delta variant, which is “at least as infectious as the existing alpha COVID strain and seems to result in severe illness in younger persons, as compared to earlier strains,” Menon said.

As of late Friday evening, 13 COVID patients occupied beds in the Two Rivers region. Two patients are on ventilators. This is the highest number of hospitalized COVID patients in the last five months, according to Two Rivers.