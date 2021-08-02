COVID-19 risk dial moves to moderate as cases start to rise

KEARNEY — As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads here, Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID risk dial climbed into the yellow “moderate” level late Friday, the highest it has been since May 13.
Two Rivers epidemiologist Aravind Menon said 77 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the seven-county Two Rivers area in the past week, and 105 cases in the past two weeks. The positivity rate for tests conducted outside residential and long-term care facilities is higher than 10% for the first time since March.
“Trends in positive tests and positive cases appear ominously similar to the beginning of the last surge,” said Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers.
Most cases being confirmed now are the new, highly contagious delta variant, which is “at least as infectious as the existing alpha COVID strain and seems to result in severe illness in younger persons, as compared to earlier strains,” Menon said.
As of late Friday evening, 13 COVID patients occupied beds in the Two Rivers region. Two patients are on ventilators. This is the highest number of hospitalized COVID patients in the last five months, according to Two Rivers.
“Now is the time for unvaccinated individuals to seriously consider being vaccinated if they wish to reduce their individual and loved ones’ relative risk of serious complications, including potential death, from COVID-19,” Eschliman said.
Not quite 39% of the Two Rivers population of roughly 97,000 has been fully vaccinated, and just 50% of adults older than 18 have had their shots, Menon said. Free vaccines are available for people age 12 and older through Two Rivers, local pharmacies or their health care providers.
Vaccinations have increased nearly fivefold in recent weeks at Family Fresh Market at 3920 Second Ave., according to Lauren DeVol, manager of Internal Communications for SpartanNash, the parent corporation.
“We encourage anyone interested in receiving a COVID vaccine to stop by. We are committed to providing a safe, clean environment to receive this important vaccine,” she said.
Vaccines are the only way to emerge from this pandemic, Eschliman said. Both Modern and Pfizer vaccines are offered in two doses, 28 days and 21 days apart, respectively. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires just one dose, but it is 70% effective, compared to a nearly 95% effective rate for the other two.
Two Rivers is experiencing budget strains aggravated by the pandemic. Gov. Pete Ricketts ended emergency appropriations to public health departments on June 30, when COVID-19 numbers were declining.
Eschliman said the Two Rivers board will discuss budgetary issues and more at its regular board meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday. Two Rivers serves Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.