COVID-19 risk dial inches downward toward moderate category

KEARNEY — With fewer cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region, Two Rivers Public Health Department has kept its weekly risk dial in the Elevated category, the third highest of four categories on the dial.

But that dial, updated every Thursday, has slipped closer to the less-severe Moderate category.

Although fewer overall COVID-19 tests were done in the past week, test positivity rate remains stable at around 15% for all non-residential facilities, according to Two Rivers epidemiologist Dr. Aravind Menon.

Two Rivers continues to monitor outbreaks in residential/long-term care facilities.

He also noted that about 3.4% of all people aged 16 and older in the Two Rivers district have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. More than 10,000 vaccines have been given by facilities in Two Rivers, and one-fourth of those are the second and final doses.

The district includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Menon said COVID-related admissions account for only about 8% of all occupied hospital beds currently, and half the ICU beds in hospitals across the Two Rivers district are available.

For these reasons, the risk dial is further downgraded toward Moderate risk this week. The overall risk almost straddles the margin between Elevated and Moderate.