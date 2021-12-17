COVID-19 risk dial in red zone for 13th straight week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Harlan - 11

- Kearney - 8

- Phelps - 45

As of Wednesday morning, there were just four available ICU hospital beds in Two Rivers’ seven counties, and 13 out of 17 patients who are on ventilator support have an active COVID diagnosis. Hospital bed availability was less than 30%.

As of Wednesday afternoon, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 14 COVID-19 patients, while Kearney Regional Medical Center had 19, with seven patients on ventilators.

Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the first delivery of COVID vaccines to this area. As of Wednesday morning, about 51% of the 97,000 people in Two Rivers area have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Dec. 12, more than half of Two Rivers’ total population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 49% had received the full doses, compared to 64% of the state population.

Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine eligible residents to be vaccinated through their health care provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. Visit trphd.org for more information about free Two Rivers vaccine clinics.