COVID-19 risk dial in red zone for 13th straight week

KEARNEY — For the 13th consecutive week, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial remains in the red pandemic zone.
The dial, released Thursday, reflected the 315 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the district’s seven counties Dec. 8-14. It reflects drastically reduced ICU bed availability, higher hospitalization rates and persistently high test positivity rates across the region. It has been in the pandemic level since mid-September.
Two Rivers has had 175 deaths due to COVID-19, with nearly 70% of them in people aged 70 and older. Four of those deaths were announced late Friday, but no details as to the patients’ age or county of residence were given.
Over 12% of all tests recorded in the district are positive. The city of Holdrege, in particular, saw a dramatic increase in positivity rate in the last week.
State restrictions prevent Two Rivers from providing numbers of cases in each county, but according to the New York Times nationwide COVID map, over the past seven days, these numbers were approximately:
- Buffalo - 175
- Dawson - 51
- Franklin - 8
- Gosper - 4
- Harlan - 11
- Kearney - 8
- Phelps - 45
As of Wednesday morning, there were just four available ICU hospital beds in Two Rivers’ seven counties, and 13 out of 17 patients who are on ventilator support have an active COVID diagnosis. Hospital bed availability was less than 30%.
As of Wednesday afternoon, CHI Health Good Samaritan had 14 COVID-19 patients, while Kearney Regional Medical Center had 19, with seven patients on ventilators.
Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of the first delivery of COVID vaccines to this area. As of Wednesday morning, about 51% of the 97,000 people in Two Rivers area have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Dec. 12, more than half of Two Rivers’ total population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 49% had received the full doses, compared to 64% of the state population.
Two Rivers strongly urges all unvaccinated vaccine eligible residents to be vaccinated through their health care provider, pharmacy or Two Rivers. Visit trphd.org for more information about free Two Rivers vaccine clinics.
Free COVID tests are available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in a Two Rivers trailer at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Avenue. Pre-registration is required at trphd.org.