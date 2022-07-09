COVID-19 risk dial continues to rise in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — For the second week in a row, the Two Rivers Public Health District’s COVID-19 risk dial nudged higher into the yellow “moderate” level.

The dial, issued weekly, reflects a steady rate of new COVID cases detected, especially in specific counties, including Phelps, where between 20% and 33% of all tests conducted in the past five weeks have been positive. However, the number of newly detected positives has remained relatively stable in the past two weeks.

Two Rivers reported 131 new COVID cases in the last week. It said 32% of all COVID tests conducted at hospitals and clinics in the past week have been positive. Besides Phelps, other Two Rivers counties are Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Franklin, Harlan and Kearney.

As of Wednesday morning, 15 COVID patients were hospitalized, with two in ICU beds.

Two Rivers said 572 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last four weeks, from June 9- July 5, and test positivity in June was about one and a half times the test positivity rate in May.

As of July 6, 54% of the 97,132 people in Two Rivers have received the minimum prescribed dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 49% of those fully vaccinated have received at least one booster shot. That includes 75% of those aged 60 years and over.

Two Rivers continues COVID testing 9:30-10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in its office at 516 W. 11th St. in Kearney. Pre-registration is required at trphd.org.

Two Rivers strongly urges all vaccine-eligible residents to get COVID vaccines or booster shots through their health care provider, pharmacies or Two Rivers.