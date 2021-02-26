COVID-19 risk dial continues to lower as cases decline

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 cases decline, so does the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial.

Thursday evening, the dial was moved down to the center of the moderate level, the second lowest of four categories on the dial. It has been steadily moving downward since cases peaked in this area in late fall and early winter.

Although COVID test positivity rates rose slightly in the last week, along with new cases among senior citizens, overall case counts remain low, according to Aravind Menon, the Two Rivers epidemiologist.

At the district’s hospitals, COVID-related admissions account for fewer than 8% of all beds.

As of Thursday, more than 7,200 residents of the seven-county Two Rivers area have been fully vaccinated, and about 500 residents receive a vaccine dose every day.

In the meantime, residents are reminded not to let their guard down. They should continue to maintain social distancing and wear a mask in public and adhere to “strict preventative measures,” Menon said.