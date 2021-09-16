COVID-19 risk dial close to pandemic level again; Man in Two Rivers area dies

KEARNEY – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, a man in his 50s has died from COVID-19, the Two Rivers Public Health Department reported Wednesday.

His is the 125th death since the pandemic began March 20, 2020.

As of Wednesday, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported 11 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including two on ventilators. No numbers were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Also, the Two Rivers COVID risk dial inched closer to the pandemic level. The dial is moved every Thursday to reflect the status of the pandemic in Two Rivers’ seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Between Sept. 8 and Tuesday, 400 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the region, with 60% of those in people under 40. Buffalo and Dawson counties accounted for 82% of those cases.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the past month, about 622 positive cases were detected in the city of Kearney, with half of those in people under 40. In Dawson County, 280 COVID-positive cases were detected in the past month, Two Rivers said.

“In light of reduced emphasis on mask wearing, regulating large gatherings and relatively low vaccination rates, cases are expected to continue rising,” Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers health director, said.