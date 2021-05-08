COVID-19 restrictions loosening at Kearney Public starting Monday

KEARNEY — Beginning Monday, masks are recommended but optional at all Kearney Public Schools facilities.
Other guidelines taking effect Monday at KPS facilities:
- Masks will be recommended but optional, except when required because of close contact.
- There will be no limits on attendance at events.
- No temperatures will be taken.
- Social distancing is optional.
Additional guidance for students who have had close contact with a symptomatic person(s) as outlined by the state directed health measure is as follows:
“For school-aged individuals who have had close contact with a person(s) who has developed or during the 48 hours prior to the person developing one or more of the following symptoms: a sudden onset of a cough, sudden onset of shortness of breath, or sudden loss of taste or smell; or who has developed or during the 48 hours prior to the person developing two or more of the following symptoms: a fever of 100.4 or above, chills, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or fatigue or with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 or during the 48 hours prior the person testing positive for COVID-19 whichever event occurs earlier, may meet the following conditions in lieu of quarantine:
- Wear a face covering or mask for 14 days following exposure and;
- Practice social distancing and;
- Self-monitor twice daily for fever and other symptoms listed above for 14 days and have no symptom development.
Students who become symptomatic themselves will stay home from school until they are symptom-free for 24 hours. This practice is consistent with historical protocols for students who are sick or who become sick at school.
“We are excited to see our student’s faces again,” said Kent Edwards, superintendent of Kearney Public Schools. “Thank you to our parents and students for being patient with our health measures during this past year.”