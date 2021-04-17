COVID-19 restrictions lifted at Kearney Regional Medical Center

KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Clinic are allowing visitors again following restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following rules are in place:
- Check in at any entrance and complete a COVID-19 screening. This includes a temperature scan and a short health history questionnaire. (This is not a COVID-19 test).
- Wear a mask at all times in the facility. A disposable mask will be provided if a patient/visitor does not have one. Children able to wear a mask will be allowed to visit and/or accompany an adult to the hospital or clinic.
- Any individual who is unwilling to follow these policies will be asked to leave.
Several areas have exceptions to this policy: COVID-19 patient rooms (no visitors permitted), the emergency room (limited visitors) and the neonatal intensive care unit, where only parents/guardians may visit.
The Hospital Incident Command System, which made the decision, noted lower COVID-19 rates in the community, low to no outbreak of COVID-19 among staff members, and the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination has been offered to all staff members since January. HICS includes both KRMC administrators and physicians.
Josette McConville, KRMC’s infection prevention coordinator, said the new policy was made with both caution and optimism.