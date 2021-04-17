COVID-19 restrictions lifted at Kearney Regional Medical Center

KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Clinic are allowing visitors again following restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following rules are in place:

- Check in at any entrance and complete a COVID-19 screening. This includes a temperature scan and a short health history questionnaire. (This is not a COVID-19 test).

- Wear a mask at all times in the facility. A disposable mask will be provided if a patient/visitor does not have one. Children able to wear a mask will be allowed to visit and/or accompany an adult to the hospital or clinic.

- Any individual who is unwilling to follow these policies will be asked to leave.

Several areas have exceptions to this policy: COVID-19 patient rooms (no visitors permitted), the emergency room (limited visitors) and the neonatal intensive care unit, where only parents/guardians may visit.

The Hospital Incident Command System, which made the decision, noted lower COVID-19 rates in the community, low to no outbreak of COVID-19 among staff members, and the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination has been offered to all staff members since January. HICS includes both KRMC administrators and physicians.