COVID-19 positivity rates down, but Two Rivers keeps risk dial the same

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial remains within the “elevated” risk this week, unchanged from last week. It is updated every Thursday.

“COVID testing has risen across Two Rivers in the past week, and positivity rates seem to have dropped across all seven counties,” said Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist.

Last week, about two-thirds as many tests were done as in each week, on average, as in November and December. But since the holidays, testing is up, and due to that, positivity rates dropped, Menon said.

He said about 10% of all tests done each week are positive, and between 20% and 25% of tests conducted outside residential facilities are positive.

Since April, most tests have been the laboratory-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, but in the past four weeks, 72% of tests have been rapid (antigen) tests, which are not as sensitive as PCR tests and therefore not as reliable, Menon said.

According to Two Rivers figures, 3,911 tests were done in the district’s seven counties during the week of Jan. 6-13. Of those, 287, or 7.3%, returned positive results.