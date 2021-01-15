COVID-19 positivity rates down, but Two Rivers keeps risk dial the same

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 risk dial remains within the “elevated” risk this week, unchanged from last week. It is updated every Thursday.
“COVID testing has risen across Two Rivers in the past week, and positivity rates seem to have dropped across all seven counties,” said Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist.
Last week, about two-thirds as many tests were done as in each week, on average, as in November and December. But since the holidays, testing is up, and due to that, positivity rates dropped, Menon said.
He said about 10% of all tests done each week are positive, and between 20% and 25% of tests conducted outside residential facilities are positive.
Since April, most tests have been the laboratory-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, but in the past four weeks, 72% of tests have been rapid (antigen) tests, which are not as sensitive as PCR tests and therefore not as reliable, Menon said.
According to Two Rivers figures, 3,911 tests were done in the district’s seven counties during the week of Jan. 6-13. Of those, 287, or 7.3%, returned positive results.
During the four-week period of Dec. 15-Jan. 12, there were 1,185 positive results out of 13,527 tests, for an 8.8 percent positivity rate.
In residential facilities, 2,516 tests were done throughout Two Rivers’ seven counties (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.) There were 11 positive test results for a 0.4% positivity rate.
During the past month (Dec. 15-Jan. 12,) there were 86 positive results out of 8,361 tests in Two Rivers’ residential facilities for a 1% positivity rate.
A little more than 1% of people testing positive for COVID have died since March, but deaths are rising here. Of the 102 deaths since March 20, 60% of them came in November and December, Menon said. One death was reported this week.
Since record-keeping began in March, daily case rates in the seven Two Rivers counties, proportional to the population, closely tracked per-capita rates across Nebraska, but in mid-December, cases began declining here in contrast to rising statewide figures.
Availability of beds in ICUs and COVID-19 units in area hospitals is currently at “safe levels,” Menon added.
He advised residents to continue to do social distancing, and correct and consistent masking, at all times to protect themselves and others.
The full weekly report may be found at trphd.org/covid-19.