COVID-19 patient experiences delirium, anxiety, psychosis after thinking he was healed

Gonzalez said Rubin told him that in the East, especially in New York, where COVID-19 invaded far earlier in 2020 than it did in Nebraska, physicians were familiar with symptoms like these.

“He mentioned that when they did studies in New York, they learned that a lot of COVID patients were discharged even though they had psychiatric issues. Hospitals needed the beds. Sometimes these patients get better, but sometimes they worsen with time and get progressively worse. Something with this virus is not just the initial respiratory infection. It can get worse with time,” Gonzalez said.

How to treat them?

He said psychiatrists and other mental health professionals are working hard to treat this, but it’s challenging.

“This is brand new. Usually with anxiety and depression we can prescribe medication, but this is tenacious. It’s a lot more difficult. We end up giving people high doses of heavier medication,” he said.

Despite that, he has seen two patients who are getting progressively worse, “and we don’t know why. We try to comfort the patient and hope the anxiety isn’t so terrible, but there’s nothing else we can do. The family asks, ‘Is he going to get better?’ We don’t know. We’ve never seen this before. We’re learning with each case.”