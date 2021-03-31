COVID-19 or not, cranes bring in the cash for Kearney economy

KEARNEY — The sandhill cranes are back, and so are the crowds.

The phones at the Kearney Visitors Bureau are “ringing off the hook” with calls from people asking where they can see cranes, according to Roget Jasnoch, KVB’s executive director.

While Rowe Sanctuary’s visitor center remains closed to the public because of COVID-19, its trails are open, and “the biggest thing we can give people is information,” Jasnoch said.

That information includes tips on self-guided crane tours that people can take in their vehicles to see cranes in cornfields and in the skies, as well as on Rowe’s nature trails.

The trails at Rowe are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, and volunteers are on hand to pass out brochures and dispense helpful information, including tips on the best places to see cranes descend over the Platte River at night and fly off in the morning. Among the most popular are the bridge over the Platte River at the hike-and-bike trail at Fort Kearny State Park, and the bridge over the Platte south of Gibbon, two miles south of exit 275 on I-80.