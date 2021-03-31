COVID-19 or not, cranes bring in the cash for Kearney economy

KEARNEY — The sandhill cranes are back, and so are the crowds.
The phones at the Kearney Visitors Bureau are “ringing off the hook” with calls from people asking where they can see cranes, according to Roget Jasnoch, KVB’s executive director.
While Rowe Sanctuary’s visitor center remains closed to the public because of COVID-19, its trails are open, and “the biggest thing we can give people is information,” Jasnoch said.
That information includes tips on self-guided crane tours that people can take in their vehicles to see cranes in cornfields and in the skies, as well as on Rowe’s nature trails.
The trails at Rowe are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, and volunteers are on hand to pass out brochures and dispense helpful information, including tips on the best places to see cranes descend over the Platte River at night and fly off in the morning. Among the most popular are the bridge over the Platte River at the hike-and-bike trail at Fort Kearny State Park, and the bridge over the Platte south of Gibbon, two miles south of exit 275 on I-80.
Although the crane season is winding down — cranes began arriving late in February and will depart by mid-April — “we should have a couple good weekends left,” Jasnoch said. “This coming weekend should be very good, and the one after that should be good. After that it will slow down, but it’s not over by any sense of the imagination.”
In past years, the KVB has invited groups of about 20 travel writers to south-central Nebraska for three or four days to see not only the cranes but other attractions in Grand Island and Kearney, such as the Classic Car Collection and Pioneer Village. COVID canceled that this year and last year, but Jasnoch said a few travel writers have come on their own.
“We had a few in. We had a freelance writer doing stories for Forbes magazine, for example,” he said.
Jasnoch said a KVB study done in 2017 indicated that 46,000 people visit central Nebraska every crane season, and while figures this year will be down a bit, “we’ve had good numbers — actually very good numbers. March is one of our top three months for visitors,” he said, noting many sporting tournaments and shows at the fairgrounds in March also lure visitors.
“This March will be pretty close, maybe just seven or eight percentage points below normal pre-COVID activity. That’s good to see,” he said.
KVB’s fiscal year runs July 1-June 30. Since last July, business is down just 28%, Jasnoch said. He said people are still out, still traveling, with good numbers from annual shows like Gateway and Cattleman’s Classic, and the Midwest Classic Nationals wrestling competitions last weekend and this coming weekend.
“There’s a strong “leisure group market. People are just out traveling, and that’s been very good,” he said.
“The convention market is improving. There’s still some reluctance for people to be in large groups, but it’s turned the corner. It’s coming back,” he said. “We’re excited about the number of people visiting the community and having a good crane-watching experience.”