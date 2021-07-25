COVID-19 on the rise in Two Rivers district; vaccinations up, too

Menon also said vaccination rates by themselves can be misleading.

In smaller, rural counties, “there is a large percentage of older people who have been vaccinated. Once you take that group out, the vaccination rate for the rest of the population is very low, in the 20s,” he said.

He also noted that many unvaccinated people are in the same social circle and “cluster together,” which could spread the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 even faster. “Those people have a resistance to vaccinations,” he said.

He is worried that not all cases are being documented. He noted that TestNebraska test sites have closed due to lack of participation, and testing is now being done only at doctors’ offices, and only at the request of people who may be symptomatic. Many asymptomatic people are not being tested, so the actual case numbers could be much higher.

Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers, said the district has seen a “nearly doubling” of COVID cases in recent weeks, along with an “unusual” rise in respiratory illnesses.

He attributes this to increased social interactions and people taking increased risks “through behaviors that do not conform to CDC guidelines that address transmission of COVID-19.”