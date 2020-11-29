 Skip to main content
COVID-19 numbers take a tumble Saturday in Two Rivers district
KEARNEY – Just 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department for Saturday.

This continues the decline seen Friday, when Two Rivers reported just 42 cases, far fewer than the 100 or daily cases in the past two weeks.

This included 26 cases in Buffalo County, 12 in Dawson County and one in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 6,934 cases of COVID-19 and 67 deaths. Of those cases, 3,875 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers has said.

Total case numbers are:

Buffalo: 3,591

Dawson: 1,953

Franklin: 170

Gosper: 103

Harlan: 137

Kearney: 427

Phelps: 558

Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 125,323 cases have been confirmed since March 20, including 1,257 new cases Saturday. There have been 989 deaths, including five Saturday. As of Sunday morning, 911 people were hospitalized, which is 20 fewer than the day before.

Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

