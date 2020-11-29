COVID-19 numbers take a tumble Saturday in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – Just 39 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department for Saturday.
This continues the decline seen Friday, when Two Rivers reported just 42 cases, far fewer than the 100 or daily cases in the past two weeks.
This included 26 cases in Buffalo County, 12 in Dawson County and one in Kearney County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.
Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 6,934 cases of COVID-19 and 67 deaths. Of those cases, 3,875 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers has said.
Total case numbers are:
Buffalo: 3,591
Dawson: 1,953
Support Local Journalism
Franklin: 170
Gosper: 103
Harlan: 137
Kearney: 427
Phelps: 558
Statewide, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 125,323 cases have been confirmed since March 20, including 1,257 new cases Saturday. There have been 989 deaths, including five Saturday. As of Sunday morning, 911 people were hospitalized, which is 20 fewer than the day before.
Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.