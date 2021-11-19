COVID-19 not over, risk dial staying in pandemic level

KEARNEY — COVID-19 is not abating here.
The proportion of Nebraskans who have COVID is twice the national average.
Two Rivers Public Health Department said 384 cases were reported in its seven-county district between Nov. 10-16.
This is more than a 25% increase from weekly averages recorded in September and October. Those figures included 292 cases Sept. 23-30, 313 cases Sept. 15-22, and 318 cases Oct. 6-12. Two Rivers also recorded 400 new cases Sept. 8-14, and recent numbers have approached that figure, but have not exceeded it.
The increased dial reading reflects current new cases, a drop in ICU bed availability and higher hospitalization rates across the region, according to Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist.
Increased COVID-19 testing across Buffalo County has resulted in a steady lowering of the positivity rate, but in Dawson, Phelps and Gosper counties, between 25% and 33% of all tests conducted last week outside long-term care facilities were positive.
Also, only one out of 28 ICU beds is available across Two Rivers (Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.) Almost 40% of ICU beds in use are occupied by COVID patients. Across Two Rivers, fewer than 25% of the medical and surgical in-patient beds are currently available.
Staffing shortages continue to impede efforts to expand bed availability, both here and across Nebraska.
Free COVID-19 tests are available 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3801 N Ave. in Kearney. Results are available the same day. To register for a test, visit trphd.org.
As of Oct 5, 47% of Two Rivers’ population, and almost 59% of those 18 and older, have received at least minimum doses as recommended. That is slightly below the 57% overall figure in the rest of Nebraska.
Vaccines also are available at pharmacies and medical offices. For a schedule of Two Rivers vaccination clinics in its seven counties, visit trphd.org. For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.