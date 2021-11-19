COVID-19 not over, risk dial staying in pandemic level

KEARNEY — COVID-19 is not abating here.

The proportion of Nebraskans who have COVID is twice the national average.

Two Rivers Public Health Department said 384 cases were reported in its seven-county district between Nov. 10-16.

This is more than a 25% increase from weekly averages recorded in September and October. Those figures included 292 cases Sept. 23-30, 313 cases Sept. 15-22, and 318 cases Oct. 6-12. Two Rivers also recorded 400 new cases Sept. 8-14, and recent numbers have approached that figure, but have not exceeded it.

The increased dial reading reflects current new cases, a drop in ICU bed availability and higher hospitalization rates across the region, according to Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Increased COVID-19 testing across Buffalo County has resulted in a steady lowering of the positivity rate, but in Dawson, Phelps and Gosper counties, between 25% and 33% of all tests conducted last week outside long-term care facilities were positive.