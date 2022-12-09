COVID-19 is on the upswing as temperatures plunge

KEARNEY — As temperatures plunge, COVID-19 is on the rise.

For the past 10 weeks, cases of COVID have climbed steadily in the Two Rivers Public Health Department region, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Cases of flu and RSV, a respiratory virus, are up, too, Two Rivers notes.

“Coupled with the already high rates of flu and RSV, this could come to a worrying conclusion in January,” Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, said this week.

COVID cases have come on especially strong in the last four weeks, according to Menon. He said 88 positive cases of COVID were confirmed the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3. They fell sharply, briefly, but began a slow rise upward. There were 98 cases Oct. 25-31; 82 cases Nov. 1-7; 107 cases Nov. 11-14; 131 cases Nov. 15-21; 137 cases Nov. 22-28; and 183 cases Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

Positivity rates are rising, too. Last week, nearly one in four people who were tested for COVID tested positive. That weekly rate started at 10.7% Oct. 25-31; then swung higher, with 19.8% Nov. 8-14; dipped to 19.5% Nov. 15-21; but rose the past two weeks, 23.2% Nov. 22-28 and 24.6% Nov. 29-Dec. 6.

Monthly rates of COVID cases based on people tested have climbed steadily in the past 10 weeks, from 12.8% in October to 19.6% in November and 22.4% in December.

Menon said the overall testing is up a bit right now, but most of the tests are being done at hospitals and clinics. “Positivity rates seem to be increasing, although data for December is incomplete,” he said.

Perhaps more worrisome, COVID-19 is increasing in people aged 65 and over. In July, 26.8% of people in that age bracket tested positive. That figure soared to 41.7% in October, dipped back to 38.4% in November and, for the first week in December, is 29.9%. Menon noted that figures for that age bracket are higher than figures for the general population.

“Older people are accounting for a larger share of new cases,” he said. “Overall number of cases is dramatically lower, but still a larger proportion of older people are getting COVID.”

It appears that along with percentages, the actual number of people 65 and over who are contracting COVID is also increasing, although less steadily, according to Menon. He said this is worrisome because people in this age group:

Are most at risk for severe complications.

Are most likely to be vaccinated and have booster shots.

He said about 24% of all positive COVID results from hospitals and clinics in 2022 were in this age group.

At the Two Rivers board meeting Tuesday, physician Brady Beecham said more people are testing at home or not testing at all.

“We’re not liking the hospital numbers. I’ve had nurses comment to me, ‘It feels like early COVID’,” Beecham said. “Between flu, RSV and COVID, we’re staying pretty busy clinically with these respiratory infections.”

Menon suggests that COVID will become a routine seasonal respiratory infection that will significantly affect people aged 65 and over, “probably ultimately more virulent and as deadly as the flu.” This was predicted when the pandemic broke out nearly three years ago. Health experts predicted that COVID would never be wiped out, but instead it would become routinely common, like seasonal flu.

“We might be seeing outbreaks in certain years and perhaps slow seasons in certain years, like the flu,” he said. “Since it’s a respiratory infection, it’s likely to follow similar patterns of transmission.”

This underscores the need for vaccinations and booster shots, Menon said. “Nationwide data indicates that the more recently a person got a booster shot, the more protection he or she has from complications,” he said.

However, influenza and COVID-19 vaccination rates are down in the Buffalo County area.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, Two Rivers Clinical Services Supervisor Von Lutz reported that 1,656 COVID vaccines and 1,729 influenza vaccines have been done so far this year.

“The number of (influenza) vaccines is down,” Lutz said. “The numbers of clinics we have done is up this year from last year, but nationally influenza vaccinations are way down. We aren’t too far off from last year at this time.”

He added, “We are down a little bit, but not as much as the national averages. We’ve done pretty well with that.”

COVID immunization rates are also down.

Lutz also reported on Two Rivers’ Vaccines for Children program. Two Rivers has done 81 VFC vaccines so far this year, up from 18 last year, he said.

Its biggest month was in August, with the start of the new school year.

“We are way up,” he said. “We did 25 VFC vaccines in June alone. The goal we set this year was to do eight VFC vaccines per month. As you can see, we are way above our goal so far. We’re just continuing to do that.”

Planning Section Supervisor Katherine Mulligan provided an update on monkeypox.

Positive cases in Nebraska have not changed in five weeks, reported Mulligan.

“We were at 31 cases in the state in mid-November, and that has not changed since,” she said. “Nationally, cases are still going up but much more slowly than they were over the summer.”

For more information about Two Rivers Public Health Department resources and services, visit trphd.ne.gov.