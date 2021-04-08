COVID-19 hospitalizations rising throughout the state

KEARNEY – COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising throughout the state, but not here.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 10 new hospitalizations Wednesday, for a total of 161 beds filled, compared to 105 filled beds March 26.

Here, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported three patients hospitalized with COVID, up from one Monday. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan, but as of Wednesday, it had four COVID-19 patients. That number has remained relatively steady in the past three weeks.

Statewide, 10 new deaths were reported Wednesday compared to none Tuesday and two Monday. Statewide, 2,207 people have died of COVID-19.

Two Rivers Public Health Department issued no report Thursday morning. It is issuing new case numbers now only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Two Rivers has had 10,376 total cases of COVID-19, and 118 deaths, since record-keeping began on March 20, 2020.

DHHS reported 403 new cases of COVID Wednesday, fewer than Tuesday’s 528 new cases but more than Monday’s 299 new cases. The state has tallied 213,188 cases since March 20, 2020. DHHS said 800,411 people have tested negative.