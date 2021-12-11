 Skip to main content
COVID-19 has been scary for theater world; Merryman Performing Arts Center back
featured top story

COVID-19 has been scary for theater world; Merryman Performing Arts Center back

Merryman Performing Arts Center

Even though such performance venues as the Merryman Performing Arts Center are closed due to virus concerns, the promise of the concert stage can serve as a beacon of hope for the future.

 Courtesy

KEARNEY — In October, when The Lettermen sang their classic ’60s hits at the Robert A. Merryman Center for the Performing Arts, Merryman Executive Director Denise Christensen fought back tears.

Due to COVID-19, the show had been canceled and rescheduled four times since March 2020: in June 2020, October 2020 and March 2021. The trio finally performed Oct. 11.

“I almost cried when we were on stage. It was such a sense of relief. We had a fabulous crowd. It was such a wonderful feeling to have everyone back in the theater,” Christensen said.

Lettermen

Donovan Tea, right, began singing with The Letterman in 1984. After not performing during the pandemic, Tea said getting on stage to sing again caused him to have a little fear. “When I walked out on stage after all that time off, I felt like I had a piece of baloney in each shoe,” he said of performing in June. The Lettermen return to Kearney for two performances Sept. 21 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

The Merryman is just one of Kearney’s arts organizations rebounding after going dark for 20 months during COVID-19. “We are not out of the woods, but we feel like we are nearly 100% back,” Christensen said this week.

COVID still lurks in the shadows. On Dec. 3, the Christian vocal trio SELAH canceled its Merryman performance with less than 24 hours notice because one of its members had COVID. Christensen and two other Merryman staff members scrambled to telephone nearly 200 ticket holders to tell them the show was postponed.

That concert has been rescheduled for Feb. 11, but the Merryman incurred expenses that operating funds won’t cover.

“That could happen again,” Christensen said. “COVID is our new reality. With COVID, people need to make sure that any event is going to go on as planned.”

Near shut-down

In any crisis, theaters are the first to close and the last to re-open, Christensen said. COVID proved that is true.

Christensen was in Arizona in March 2020 when she got a call from Shawn Deiger, the theater’s operations director. “Are you sitting down?” he asked her. “Schools are shutting down due to COVID-19.”

Since the Merryman is part of Central Elementary, that meant the theater would close. The next morning, Christensen began working from home on her laptop. She worked at home for two months.

“It was devastating,” she said. “We weren’t sure if we could even stay open or retain staff.”

Denise Christensen

Denise Christensen

In early summer, she returned to her office inside the Merryman, but doors remained locked. She and Deiger are the only full-time salaried staff. She also has three part-time staff members. “No one was laid off, but the part-timers worked reduced hours for nearly 14 months,” Christensen said.

She added, “People asked, ‘if there are no programs, why not shut down altogether and furlough the staff?’ Planning was in progress. Planning for a season happens 12-18 months ahead. Right now, I’m planning for late 2022 and into 2023.”

Unanswered questions

As COVID waned a bit by mid-summer of 2020, Christensen considered re-opening that fall, but she had no idea how many seats to make available and whether to have an intermission, where guests would mingle. State health guidelines at the time allowed the theater to sell just 25 percent of the theater’s 768 seats for each show. That was not financially feasible.

She thought about erecting sneeze-guard barriers, requiring masks for volunteers and staff, and mandating that ticket-sellers and ticket-takers wear gloves. She thought about ticketless will-call lines and roping off seats to keep the audience socially-distanced.

She even considered reserved seats, which the Merryman does not offer. “Taking time to create reserved tickets is not very cost- or time-efficient,” she said.

Asking a performer to offer both a matinee and an evening performance to keep audiences far apart would require the performer to be paid more. Matinees would require the theater to be deep-cleaned before an evening performance.

Merryman Performing Arts Center

“During this time when we’re not presenting programming, we wanted to find ways to enhance that performance experience for our patrons,” said Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center. The center plans to finish installing a hearing loop system in the next six weeks.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those ideas were quickly dropped. “We can’t sell enough seats to make that profitable. It would be a nightmare to make that happen,” she said.

“If we could find artists who agreed to tour, we wondered, due to reduced ticket sales, could we even pay those artists? You have artist fees, production costs, paying the crew and technicians. We have between five and eight people who come in for do productions. There is lighting and sound. Technicians come in to load musical instruments on stage. So much goes on behind the scenes,” she said.

Federal grants

During that shuttered period, The Merryman, which has an annual budget of about $500,000, survived with funding from the federal Payroll Protection Plan and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant administered by the Small Business Administration. The center also received funding from many generous foundations, including the Ron and Carol Cope Foundation, the Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Humanities Nebraska and its patrons, and from the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska.

In August 2020, Christensen allowed the DanceWorks studio to tape its virtual recital on the Merryman stage and then livestream it to parents and friends. Before that event, Christensen had to fill out a 38-page form and submit it to the Two Rivers Public Health Department for approval.

The Merryman also felt the pinch of The Crane River Theater and the Kearney Concert Association. Neither has a theatrical home so they schedule shows there, but both shuttered their 2020-21 seasons. “That greatly affected us, too,” Christensen said.

That fall, COVID-19 cases soared, so the theater went dark again. “For our worst-case scenario, we think tornado damage. We never imagined this, but I thought, if we can face this now, we can face almost anything,” Christensen said.

Merryman Performing Arts Center - new sculpture

This sculpture by Mark Lundeen was recently donated to the Merryman. It will be dedicated next spring. It sits outside the theater at 225 W. 22nd St. and promotes the vision of the Merryman as one of the finest performing arts centers in Nebraska.

Community support

The Merryman is the only community performing arts center in the nation located in an active elementary school building. It was created in 2005, when Central Elementary was renovated to include the Robert M. Merryman Performing Arts Center.

In its 16 yea, the theater has had an abundance of community support, and COVID-19 did not blunt that.

“In 2019, our season ticket holders overwhelmingly donated their tickets back to us rather than take refunds when we had to cancel performances,” Christensen said. “We got through 18 months with no layoffs. We worked with a skeleton (full-time) staff with frozen salaries.”

By last May, despite lingering COVID, the world was re-awakening, so Christensen moved forward cautiously and put season tickets on sale. On July 15, the Merryman officially re-opened at last with the Billy & the Downliners concert July 15, part of Cruise Nite festivities.

In October, The Lettermen were finally able to perform.

On Nov. 11, the theater presented the Chicago Dance Company, a show originally scheduled for November 2020 that had been planned with the University of Nebraska at Kearney for three years and was part of the Lied Center’s Arts Across Nebraska Series. After 20 months, the Merryman was back.

Morris Matinees - Merryman Performing Arts Center

A promising future

This season, the Merryman has nearly 600 season ticket holders from 52 communities, just 11 fewer than it had before COVID. They come from as far east as near Lincoln and as far south as northern Kansas. Of those, 162 members are first-timers, almost double the normal figure; and 20 of them have never attended a show at the Merryman.

That doesn’t surprise Christensen. “People have been cooped up and unable to travel, so why not come to a beautiful renovated historic theater right in their own backyards? People are eager to be back in the shared experience of enjoying musical theater,” she said.

“People used to go to Denver, Kansas City or even Minneapolis to see shows, but now, we have national touring artists who come to the Merryman. There are so many cultural activities within a 75-mile radius of Kearney. This is becoming the major performing arts center for central Nebraska,” she said.

The Merryman is an “engine of creativity” for young people, too. Every year, it hosts Morris Matinees, free performances for Kearney pupils from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade that are made possible by the generosity of Scott and Rochelle Morris, who want to instill a lifelong appreciation for the performing arts in children.

“There’s nothing like a live performance,” Christensen said. “To people who don’t regularly experience a live performance, it’s hard to describe the connection between the artist and the audience, where everyone is reacting and responding.”

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Kearney Concert Assocation back, too

KEARNEY — Kearney Concert Association has bounced back after COVID-19, too.

Its shows returned to the Merryman Performing Arts Center this fall after a 20-month hiatus because of COVID-19.

Ticket sales dropped only about 15% this season, Carol Ellenwood, executive secretary, said.

“We were concerned that we might see a significant drop, but we did not,” she said.

Even better, KCA received $4,216 as a participant in Give Where You Live. That sum is nearly three times KCA’s $1,500 goal.

KCA was forced to close its 2019-20 season abruptly due to COVID in March 2020. It had scheduled the Young Irelanders to perform March 14, 2020, in the Kearney High School auditorium, but the show was abruptly canceled when Kearney Public Schools shut down that weekend because of COVID.

COVID also wiped out KCA’s entire 2020-21 season, but the non-profit survived with the help of grants.

This season, to make up for the loss of the last two shows two seasons ago, KCA is offering eight productions instead of the usual six, but is not raising its subscription price. KCA sells only season subscriptions. It does not offer single-show tickets.

Ellenwood is looking ahead to KCA’s next show Jan. 27, when the Italian musical comedy team Duo Baldo will perform. It made its debut with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli in 2002 and has given 1,000 performances worldwide. “They offer great music with humor. You can’t beat a combination like that,” Ellenwood said.

