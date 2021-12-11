COVID-19 has been scary for theater world; Merryman Performing Arts Center back

Unanswered questions

As COVID waned a bit by mid-summer of 2020, Christensen considered re-opening that fall, but she had no idea how many seats to make available and whether to have an intermission, where guests would mingle. State health guidelines at the time allowed the theater to sell just 25 percent of the theater’s 768 seats for each show. That was not financially feasible.

She thought about erecting sneeze-guard barriers, requiring masks for volunteers and staff, and mandating that ticket-sellers and ticket-takers wear gloves. She thought about ticketless will-call lines and roping off seats to keep the audience socially-distanced.

She even considered reserved seats, which the Merryman does not offer. “Taking time to create reserved tickets is not very cost- or time-efficient,” she said.

Asking a performer to offer both a matinee and an evening performance to keep audiences far apart would require the performer to be paid more. Matinees would require the theater to be deep-cleaned before an evening performance.

Those ideas were quickly dropped. “We can’t sell enough seats to make that profitable. It would be a nightmare to make that happen,” she said.