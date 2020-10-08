'COVID-19 fatigue': The risk is still high, expert says

“Part of this is inevitable. Earlier this summer, we were focused on lockdown and consistently wearing masks. Now, in places like Kearney and Lexington, people are out, unmasked, eating at restaurants or meeting in public places. This is natural, but people need to be more careful,” he said. “The risk is not in any way abated.”

‘Still contagious’

Menon acknowledged that the public knows what it should do to try to avoid COVID-19. “As a nation we’re nowhere near herd immunity. We’re still pretty contagious.”

While there are few answers right now, research in South Korea and Europe is pointing to what he called “super-spreader events,” where one person infects quite a few people at a single gathering.

“This seems to happen even in an outdoor context where people are unmasked, or indoors where ventilation is compromised. That seems to present a high risk, but we still don’t seem to know,” he said.

He also said a large percentage of infections may be caused by a small number of people who were in a location where they could easily spread the virus to others.