'COVID-19 fatigue': The risk is still high, expert says

KEARNEY — The surge in COVID-19 here may get worse before it subsides.
That’s what Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at the Two Rivers Public Health Department, said as he watches cases of COVID climb. Two Rivers had 212 new cases of COVID-19 from Thursday through Tuesday.
He added that with Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas approaching, people will be mingling more in upcoming weeks. “This is going to be a very different holiday season,” he said.
Sobering numbers
Buffalo County and its 1,226 cases as of Wednesday now is leading Two Rivers in case numbers. It has surged ahead of Dawson County, which had the most cases from March through late September and now has 1,100.
Buffalo County currently has 224 active (“currently symptomatic”) cases. In the last four weeks, the county has had 451 new cases.
Most of those cases are in people under the age of 65, to whom COVID-19 poses more dangers for those with underlying health conditions and a weaker immune system.
Two Rivers shows 135 cases currently in people between 18 and 29 years old and 63 cases in people age 30-39.
High case numbers continue with 62 cases in people between 40 and 49 and 53 cases in ages 50-59, 42 cases in ages 60-69, 36 cases in people age 70-79 and just 12 cases in people between 80-89. Those older than 90 accounted for three cases.
In Dawson County, there are 33 active cases, with again the most (22) in people between 18 and 29.
The next most infected age group is 50-59 with 16 cases — followed by 12 cases for ages 30-39, eight cases in ages 70-79, seven cases for ages 60-69, six cases in people 40 to 49 and just two cases in people older than 80.
Kearney and Phelps counties also have the most cases in people 18-29, although in Phelps County, cases in people in their 60s also are high. In Gosper and Harlan counties, people ages 60-69 have more cases than other age groups.
Hospital numbers rising
Kearney Regional Medical Center has had nine COVID-19 patients much of this week. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10 as of Tuesday morning, the highest number since Sept. 25, but it saw 12 and 13 patients, respectively, Sept. 22 and 23. It has had at least five COVID patients since Aug. 25.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 500 new cases and 501 deaths statewide. Also earlier this week, Nebraska ranked seventh in the nation for new cases per capita.
‘COVID-19 fatigue’
Those figures are not declining.
“To some degree, this is ‘COVID-19 fatigue.’ People are mingling a little more, moving indoors. Temperatures are getting cool and schools have opened up, and that’s been a possible source of spread,” Menon said.
“Part of this is inevitable. Earlier this summer, we were focused on lockdown and consistently wearing masks. Now, in places like Kearney and Lexington, people are out, unmasked, eating at restaurants or meeting in public places. This is natural, but people need to be more careful,” he said. “The risk is not in any way abated.”
‘Still contagious’
Menon acknowledged that the public knows what it should do to try to avoid COVID-19. “As a nation we’re nowhere near herd immunity. We’re still pretty contagious.”
While there are few answers right now, research in South Korea and Europe is pointing to what he called “super-spreader events,” where one person infects quite a few people at a single gathering.
“This seems to happen even in an outdoor context where people are unmasked, or indoors where ventilation is compromised. That seems to present a high risk, but we still don’t seem to know,” he said.
He also said a large percentage of infections may be caused by a small number of people who were in a location where they could easily spread the virus to others.
“We don’t know why some people are super-spreaders. We seem to be unable to identify highly contagious people spreading COVID-19 efficiently to a large number of people,” he said.
‘Super-spreaders’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has assumed that a single person with COVID-19 might infect two to three other people, but even that is uncertain, he said. What seems to be different about COVID is its dispersion parameter, which is estimated to be very low, about 0.1. This means that a small number of people may infect a large population. Current estimates are that 10 percent of people may be responsible for 80 percent of the infections.
“Not all infected people are super-spreaders, but at big community events, we don’t know who these super-spreaders are,” he said.
Also, there are multiple strains of COVID-19 in the U.S., but “for some reason, a few strains are creating a large number of cases. For all these reasons, because this is so random and there are so many variables, we know close contact with highly infectious people dramatically increases cases, but why? There are no answers yet,” he said.
Fewer flu cases
If there’s a silver lining to the pandemic, Menon has one: He expects to see fewer cases of the flu this year. He said statistics from Australian and Argentina, where spring is coming, show less flu compared to previous years.
“A lot of people are wearing masks, and that prevents flu, too, because flu is contagious through droplet spread,” he said.
He hopes people get vaccines for both flu and pneumonia. They are offered at medical offices, hospitals, clinics and at Two Rivers. He said studies suggest that getting a flu vaccine for several consecutive years may have positive long-term effects, including less susceptibility to heart disease.
