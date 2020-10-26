COVID-19 exposure reported at local youth church camp

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department has reported that an individual with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 attended a youth church camp event sponsored by Grace Fellowship Church of Kearney.

The event was held Oct. 16-18 at Camp Comeca Retreat Center near Cozad.

People who may have been at the camp that weekend should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID for 14 days, starting with the last time they were at the camp, Two Rivers said.

Common symptoms of COVID are cough, shortness of breath, fever, loss of taste and/or smell, or allergy-like symptoms. The camp is being extremely supportive of efforts to notify anyone who may have been exposed, Two Rivers said.

Anyone who was at the camp Oct. 16-18 should:

- Self-monitor for symptoms of COVID at home for 14 days from the last time you were at the camp.

- Wear a face mask whenever you are around others and cannot socially distance.

- Clean and disinfect your home and other spaces you have occupied since that time.

- If you become symptomatic, consult a medical provider or arrange for a free test through TestNebraska.com.