COVID-19 dominates as top health story for 2021

Hospitals remained overwhelmed periodically, and many nurses left because of exhaustion. Kearney Regional Medical Center created a special COVID unit, took it down, then created it again this fall when cases soared.

Risk dials, masks

Cases soared, but vaccinations did not. As of July 13, just 38% of the Two Rivers’ total population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 23, that figure slogged up to 47.8%, with almost 60% of people over age 18 fully vaccinated. Those figures are far from the 80% health experts say is needed to reach herd immunity.

Late in the summer, the Pfizer vaccine became available for children aged 5-11, but few took advantage of that. Booster shots for fully vaccinated adults became available in early fall.

In the spring of 2020, Gov. Pete Ricketts set up privately-financed TestNebraska test sites throughout the state, but as COVID-19 cases eased in the spring of 2021, those sites quietly closed due to lack of demand. As COVID cases began to rise again this fall, Two Rivers opened a small mobile COVID-19 testing clinic two mornings a week at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

