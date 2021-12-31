COVID-19 dominates as top health story for 2021

KEARNEY — COVID-19. Again. That was the top story in the health and wellness category in 2021.
When vaccines were introduced to the public in January, many expected COVID-19 to fade, but after the initial rush by front-line health care workers and people over age 65, interest in vaccines waned.
Even though vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — were deemed safe and effective by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, skeptics remained. Misinformation spread rapidly and randomly on social media.
Some sites predicted that people who got vaccinated would be dead in three years. Others labeled vaccines a ploy invented for political purposes.
For 14 weeks, from Sept. 24 through Dec. 24, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial sat in the highest “pandemic” level. Deaths climbed, too, from 100 at the start of the year to 175 as of Dec. 22, 2021.
By year’s end, roughly half of the 90,000 population in the seven-county Two Rivers region, and 60% of those over age 18, were fully vaccinated as the new omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading rapidly across the nation and had been confirmed here.
Vaccines at last
January dawned bright and promising in the COVID arena. Vaccines arrived in Kearney on Dec. 15, 2020, and by January, Two Rivers announced a plan for distribution, based on people’s ages and occupation. Vaccines were not yet available for anyone under 18.
Front-line health care workers were at the top of the list, followed by people over age 65, and then fire and safety workers, food service workers, and people in retail and others who regularly deal with the public.
With high demand, Two Rivers set up mass vaccination clinics at the Peterson Senior Activity Center and Viaero Center. It started mobile clinics that made the rounds of smaller communities in its seven-county region every three weeks. Two Rivers also gave vaccinations every Tuesday afternoon at its offices here at 516 W. 11th St.
In the spring, COVID vaccinations became available at pharmacies and medical offices.
By mid-summer, COVID cases dropped remarkably. For the week of July 15, the weekly risk dial fell to its lowest level. But by August, it began creeping up again. By Aug. 19, it climbed into the elevated level and inched upward weekly until reaching the highest “pandemic” level Sept. 23. It remained there stubbornly until this week when the needle retreated into the orange “elevated” level.
Hospitals remained overwhelmed periodically, and many nurses left because of exhaustion. Kearney Regional Medical Center created a special COVID unit, took it down, then created it again this fall when cases soared.
Risk dials, masks
Cases soared, but vaccinations did not. As of July 13, just 38% of the Two Rivers’ total population had been fully vaccinated. As of Nov. 23, that figure slogged up to 47.8%, with almost 60% of people over age 18 fully vaccinated. Those figures are far from the 80% health experts say is needed to reach herd immunity.
Late in the summer, the Pfizer vaccine became available for children aged 5-11, but few took advantage of that. Booster shots for fully vaccinated adults became available in early fall.
In the spring of 2020, Gov. Pete Ricketts set up privately-financed TestNebraska test sites throughout the state, but as COVID-19 cases eased in the spring of 2021, those sites quietly closed due to lack of demand. As COVID cases began to rise again this fall, Two Rivers opened a small mobile COVID-19 testing clinic two mornings a week at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
In late August, as the new school year began, some parents pleaded with the Kearney School Board to implement a mask mandate, but the school board rejected that idea. Tension over the issue was palpable throughout autumn as cases climbed, but no mandate was issued.
Two Rivers expands
Just 16 months after moving to new offices at 516 W. 11th St., Two Rivers Public Health Department began expanding there, due to a growing staff and the demands of COVID-19. It is adding 1,700 square feet to its 3,569 square feet and moving into offices vacated by AeroCare, a medical supply company that moved to Third Avenue.
Planned are five new offices, an expanded lobby and reception area, a second conference room and a second restroom, and more storage. Target completion date was Dec. 31.
Other worthy events on the health and social services front in 2021:
- In March, United Way of the Kearney Area surpassed its 2020-21 campaign goal by $5,000, raising $455,358 to benefit 21 social services agencies. On Dec. 4, its executive director, Nikki Erickson, resigned. A search is under way for her replacement.
- In July, the CHI Health Good Samaritan Wellness Center was renovated.
- In August, the Kearney Family YMCA launched the Healthier Tomorrow campaign to raise the final $2.8 million for its $8.8 million renovation project. The 26,000-square-feet expansion will include new workout facilities, meeting rooms, a new entrance and much more. Groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for this spring. Construction will take 16-18 months.
- On Aug. 27, Mike Schnieders, president of CHI Health Good Samaritan for 11 years, announced that he plans to retire in early February 2022.
- On Oct. 26, Kearney Regional Medical Center announced plans to affiliate with Bryan Health in Omaha sometime in 2022. KRMC’s name will not change, but it will be branded as a Bryan Health system.
Under the plan, KRMC’s 850 employees would become Bryan Health employees, and the move could result in additional jobs at KRMC, CEO Bill Calhoun said.
Since opening in May 2014, KRMC has experienced phenomenal growth. It opened with 22 beds and now has 93. It opened a maternity unit in 2017.
- Hot Meals U.S.A. announced it will build its first permanent facility, an 80- X 100-square-foot building. The non-profit was launched in 2018 to feed victims and emergency workers after natural disasters. It also helped serve people this year who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it will again serve free Christmas dinners.
- Kearney Area Concerned Citizens resumed its free Thanksgiving dinner in Nov. 25, but it was carryout only due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
- On Oct. 22, Crossroads Mission Avenue, the homeless facility at 1409 E. 39th St., began work on The Lodge, a $3 million project that will create transitional housing in a building formerly used by Just for Ladies fitness center. The project will create 16 dormitory beds and 15 efficiency apartments for women coming out of its four-step program to move people from homelessness to jobs and self-sufficiency.
- Also in November, Cindy Richter was named executive director of the Good Samaritan Foundation. She replaces Randy DeFreece, who retired after 20 years. Lisa Guthrie became executive director at the HelpCare Clinic, replacing Becky Kraenow, who took a job in Minnesota.
- On Dec, 2, the ninth annual 24-hour Give Where You Live event sponsored by the Kearney Area Community Foundation raised a record $1.4 million, benefiting 186 non-profits in Buffalo and Kearney counties.