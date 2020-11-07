COVID-19 claims three more lives; new cases soar

KEARNEY –Three more people have died of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers Public Health Department: a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s from Buffalo County, and a man in his 60s from Franklin County.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported a record-high 190 new cases of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers’ seven-county region at 7:45 p.m. Friday.
Two Rivers’ seven counties have seen 494 new cases in the last four days, DHHS said.
DHHS said Buffalo County topped Friday’s list with 103 new cases, followed by Dawson County with 42 new cases, Kearney County with 13, Phelps County with 12, Franklin and Harlan counties with eight new cases each, and Gosper County with four.
It should be noted that the Kearney Hub usually uses figures from Two Rivers in its daily report, but those figures were not available before press time Friday night. Two Rivers and DHHS figures sometimes differ because the two entities release data at different times each day.
Since record-keeping began March 20, Two Rivers has had 4,697 cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths. Total cases in Two Rivers’ counties since March 20 are:
Buffalo: 2,285
Dawson: 1,473
Phelps: 358
Kearney: 297
Franklin: 112
Gosper: 77
Harlan: 64
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 78,012 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, according to the DHHS. That is an increase of 2,134 cases in the past two days. Nebraska’s death toll is now 701, with 26 of those deaths reported Thursday. That is the state’s highest one-day death count since March 20
For local information, including details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
