COVID-19 cases spike in Kearney County

KEARNEY – Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Saturday.

That includes 16 new cases in Kearney County, the highest single-day total for that county since record-keeping began March 20.

Numbers in other counties were 10 in Buffalo County, five in Dawson County, three in Phelps County, two in Franklin County, and one each in Gosper and Harlan counties.

As of Sunday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID-19 patients. Statistics were not available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Two Rivers has had 2,976 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,111 are no longer symptomatic. Status of the other 865 cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said. Latest totals are:

- Buffalo: 1,346

- Dawson: 1,125

- Kearney: 194

- Phelps: 170

- Franklin: 56

- Gosper: 50

- Harlan: 35

The state has now had 51,887 cases of COVID-19 and 519 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.