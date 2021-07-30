COVID-19 cases soaring again in Two Rivers district; 51 new cases in Buffalo County

Delta variant

Menon said the delta variant is far more contagious than the alpha variant that spread in 2020. He expects to see many smaller clusters of COVID crop up in people younger than 50 in largely unvaccinated communities in Two Rivers’ rural counties.

In Nebraska statewide, 1,406 new cases of COVID were confirmed in the past week, and as of Wednesday, 125 people were hospitalized, 28 more than a week ago. Also, 6.2% of Nebraskans tested positive this past week, which is 1.5% more than a week earlier.

Just 49.9% of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated, a slim 0.4% more than the week before.

While more than 80% of people older than 65 in Two Rivers have been fully vaccinated, many younger people have opted not to get the shots.

“We see parents in their late 30s and early 40s who aren’t vaccinated. Their high schoolers are eligible for the vaccine, but they tend to be reluctant to get their kids vaccinated,” Menon said.

