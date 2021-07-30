COVID-19 cases soaring again in Two Rivers district; 51 new cases in Buffalo County

KEARNEY — A pandemic of the unvaccinated.
That’s how Aravind Menon, epimiologist at the Two Rivers Public Health District, labels the sudden resurgence of COVID-19 in the district’s seven counties. The new culprit is the delta variant, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said is “as contagious as chicken pox.”
This morning Two Rivers reported 77 new cases in the past week (July 23-29), more than triple the 22 new cases last week. Cases in previous weeks have been in the single digits.
New cases this week included 51 in Buffalo County, 10 in Dawson County, six in Franklin County and five each in Kearney and Phelps counties. Gosper and Harlan counties reported no new cases.
Testing is rising, too.
Family Practice Associates in Kearney did 57 tests between July 19-24, more than twice the 26 tests done just the previous week. Five positive cases were reported this week with four the week before.
Just last month, however, during the three-week period June 7-26, 65 people all tested negative. Just three positive cases of COVID were confirmed from 181 tests done May 17-June 28.
Hospitalizations are creeping up as well.
Amanda Polacek, marketing coordinator at Kearney Regional Medical Center, said the hospital had six COVID patients today, including four on ventilators. The hospital had had no COVID patients for several weeks, long enough to stop posting the number of daily COVID patients on its website.
Delta variant
Menon said the delta variant is far more contagious than the alpha variant that spread in 2020. He expects to see many smaller clusters of COVID crop up in people younger than 50 in largely unvaccinated communities in Two Rivers’ rural counties.
In Nebraska statewide, 1,406 new cases of COVID were confirmed in the past week, and as of Wednesday, 125 people were hospitalized, 28 more than a week ago. Also, 6.2% of Nebraskans tested positive this past week, which is 1.5% more than a week earlier.
Just 49.9% of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated, a slim 0.4% more than the week before.
While more than 80% of people older than 65 in Two Rivers have been fully vaccinated, many younger people have opted not to get the shots.
“We see parents in their late 30s and early 40s who aren’t vaccinated. Their high schoolers are eligible for the vaccine, but they tend to be reluctant to get their kids vaccinated,” Menon said.
He said the new delta variant of COVID-19 is taking advantage of this fact. The variant is far more contagious than last year’s alpha variant, and since older people have been vaccinated, it’s targeting the young.
“The virus is really effective at creating a more lethal version of itself. This is what viruses do,” Menon said.
He added, “People over 65 have been remarkably open to vaccines. Younger people have been the problem. I would not have expected this.”
Menon also noted that fewer people are being tested for COVID. Some medical clinics are testing for strep and a virus called RSV that is spreading right now, but not always for COVID.
Vaccinations have fallen dramatically as well.
“When unvaccinated people cluster together, there will be an outbreak,” Menon said. “I worry that we don’t have enough testing. A latent infection might go undetected before it comes to a head.”