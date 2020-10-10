COVID-19 cases soar here; 66 new cases in Buffalo County

KEARNEY –Ninety-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for Friday.

That is the highest single-day total since Two Rivers rcorded its first case March 20.

New cases included 66 in Buffalo County, 12 in Dawson County, seven in Kearney County, five in Franklin County, four in Phelps County and one in Gosper County. Only Harlan County had no new cases.

As of Saturday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID-19 patients. Statistics were not available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Two Rivers now has had 2,940 cases of COVID-19:

- Buffalo: 1,338

- Dawson: 1,120

- Kearney: 177

- Phelps: 167

- Franklin: 55

- Gosper: 49

- Harlan: 34

Due to technological problems at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, no statewide figures were available Friday evening or Saturday morning.