 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cases soar here; 66 new cases in Buffalo County
breaking top story

COVID-19 cases soar here; 66 new cases in Buffalo County

{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY –Ninety-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for Friday.

That is the highest single-day total since Two Rivers rcorded its first case March 20.

New cases included 66 in Buffalo County, 12 in Dawson County, seven in Kearney County, five in Franklin County, four in Phelps County and one in Gosper County. Only Harlan County had no new cases.

As of Saturday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID-19 patients. Statistics were not available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Two Rivers now has had 2,940 cases of COVID-19:

-  Buffalo: 1,338

-  Dawson: 1,120

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

-  Kearney: 177

-  Phelps: 167

-  Franklin: 55

-  Gosper: 49

-  Harlan: 34

Due to technological problems at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, no statewide figures were available Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged locally through TestNebraska.com. As COVID-19 cases rise, Two Rivers reminds people to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.

For more information, county-wide maps showing age ranges of cases and more, visit Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Call DHHS at 402-552-6645 or visit dhhs.ne.gov

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News