COVID-19 cases rising in Two Rivers among children; doctor says vaccines, politics not enemy

KEARNEY — The enemy isn’t politics. It’s the COVID-19 delta variant, and cases are rising in children.
Dr. Brady Beecham, a Lexington physician and board member at the Two Rivers Public Health Department, stressed that in a public Two Rivers zoom session Friday morning.
Children younger than 12 face a higher risk of COVID now with school back in session, but vaccines are not yet approved for that age group. “I’m getting a lot of calls now, with parents asking, ‘What should I do if my child is exposed?’” Beecham said.
She said children who are exposed to COVID should stay home for 10 days. They can be tested on day five, and “if that test is negative, they can go back to school on the eighth day,” she said.
Otherwise, they should not return to school until the 11th day after symptoms appear.
“If a child has exposure, we recommend quarantine for 10 days and getting tested. That’s the bottom line,” she said.
Beecham urged parents to follow quarantine rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not all school districts are adhering to these rules, “but it is my feeling the CDC remains our strongest source of information,” she said.
These guidelines also are recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, she added.
Susan Puckett, Two Rivers community health nurse, urged that parents ask school administrators to require that masks be worn by all. She said polls indicate that a quiet majority of parents believe masks should be required, but too few speak up.
“For school boards, nothing is worse than feeling pushed from both directions. School board and officials have felt a lot of pain, but here’s the thing: squeaky wheels get greased. If you would like to see masking, tell the people in the schools, and explain why. This will ultimately help us all,” she said.
The state will not mandate masks, instead it has left that decision up to local entities.
Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers, said he and his family were the only ones wearing masks at a recent school open house.
“I’ve heard from superintendents that they will not go back to masks yet,” he said.
Kearney Public Schools recommends masks, but they are required only for students returning after having COVID-19. Such student are required to wear masks for 10 days.
“This virus has its own mind. It will flare up when it’s going to flare up. If we let our guard down, we will see cases going up. It’s pretty scary right now,” Eschliman said.
Children at risk
COVID-19 has stormed back into the Two Rivers region after a summer lull. Some 255 new cases were reported in its seven-county area Aug. 19-26. That’s nearly triple the number of new cases reported just two weeks ago. Last week, 170 new cases were reported.
More disturbing, COVID is now more prevalent among younger people.
“Last November, all age groups were impacted but significantly, most were over the age of 60,” Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, said. “Now it seems to be younger people who are unvaccinated, and children aged 0-17. That gap has never happened before. Children have never accounted for most cases.”
Puckett said children under age 12 are the most vulnerable because many are among unvaccinated adults much of the day.
“Hospitalization of younger people is reaching unprecedented levels nationwide,” Puckett said. “It’s not like that in Nebraska yet, but remember, everything comes from the coasts and into Nebraska. If we want an indicator of where we will be, this is probably it.”
Eschliman said hospitals are challenged by any medical surge, “but working with kids is a different ball game. This is a serious risk right now.”
He said any child who becomes seriously ill likely will be sent to Children’s Hospital in Omaha. “This is a significant financial strain. Parents have to take off from work, and there are high hospital costs,” he said.
Along with children, COVID-19 can be risky for pregnant women, but only 1-in-4 is currently vaccinated, Puckett said. “Vaccination rates are low despite our best efforts and increased cases in pregnant women. They are at increased risk of severe illness with COVID-19, including illness requiring ventilators, intensive care and more.”
She stressed that vaccinations are safe for expectant mothers.
Hospital beds fill
Menon said the overall COVID positivity rate is above 10% for the first time in 2021 in Two Rivers. In the past month, positivity rates have “taken off,” with a 20% positivity rate, higher than at any time since last year.
Hospital beds are filling up, too. Eschliman said only 11 of 36 ICU beds are available in the Two Rivers district right now. Two Rivers included Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.“Not every ICU bed is occupied by a COVID person, but it’s getting busy,’” he said.
On a related note, Beecham also noted that respiratory virus syndrome (RSV) is circulating now. That’s unusual in the summer and early fall, but “we’re swimming in it,” she said. “If we take off our masks, that gives these viruses the opportunity to surge. Since we’re not wearing masks, we are seeing RSV.”
She said the public should remember that the enemy is not vaccines or politics, but COVID-19.
She added, “Keep in mind that our common enemy is this virus. We’ll be in a better position next year at this time, but we have a couple of months ahead of us before we get through this outbreak.”