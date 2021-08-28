COVID-19 cases rising in Two Rivers among children; doctor says vaccines, politics not enemy

COVID-19 has stormed back into the Two Rivers region after a summer lull. Some 255 new cases were reported in its seven-county area Aug. 19-26. That’s nearly triple the number of new cases reported just two weeks ago. Last week, 170 new cases were reported.

More disturbing, COVID is now more prevalent among younger people.

“Last November, all age groups were impacted but significantly, most were over the age of 60,” Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, said. “Now it seems to be younger people who are unvaccinated, and children aged 0-17. That gap has never happened before. Children have never accounted for most cases.”

Puckett said children under age 12 are the most vulnerable because many are among unvaccinated adults much of the day.

“Hospitalization of younger people is reaching unprecedented levels nationwide,” Puckett said. “It’s not like that in Nebraska yet, but remember, everything comes from the coasts and into Nebraska. If we want an indicator of where we will be, this is probably it.”

Eschliman said hospitals are challenged by any medical surge, “but working with kids is a different ball game. This is a serious risk right now.”