 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cases rise a bit in past week in the Two Rivers district
0 Comments
top story

COVID-19 cases rise a bit in past week in the Two Rivers district

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 350 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Oct. 1-7.

This is up from the 292 cases last week (Sept. 23-30), 313 cases Sept. 15-22 but down slightly from the 400 cases Sept. 8-14.

The weekly COVID-19 risk dial, released Thursday, remains in the red pandemic level for the third consecutive week.

Two Rivers did not provide specific case numbers in each county for this week, but according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, total new cases in the last 14 days are:

n Buffalo: 264

n Dawson: 109

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

n Phelps: 62

n Kearney: 23

n Franklin: 10

n Gosper: 10

n Harlan: 9

Two Rivers is quickly becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 case investigations, so positive individuals under age 18, and older than 69 are being contacted as time allows.

Every person who is positive for COVID-19 will receive a letter with isolation and quarantine recommendations. When a test is completed, the testing facility/healthcare provider is responsible for notifying the person of the test results. The facility then enters the results into the system that goes to the State of Nebraska reporting center.

When the state receives test results, it notifies Two Rivers about positive tests. This process can take 48-72 hours.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus
Local News

$85M Rural Health Complex proposed on UNK campus

  • Updated

Among the proposed projects is the Rural Health Complex that would significantly expand the capacity for students in a variety of health fields to study and train in Kearney, with an ultimate goal of growing the talent pipeline for rural communities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News