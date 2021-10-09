COVID-19 cases rise a bit in past week in the Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 350 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region Oct. 1-7.
This is up from the 292 cases last week (Sept. 23-30), 313 cases Sept. 15-22 but down slightly from the 400 cases Sept. 8-14.
The weekly COVID-19 risk dial, released Thursday, remains in the red pandemic level for the third consecutive week.
Two Rivers did not provide specific case numbers in each county for this week, but according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, total new cases in the last 14 days are:
n Buffalo: 264
n Dawson: 109
n Phelps: 62
n Kearney: 23
n Franklin: 10
n Gosper: 10
n Harlan: 9
Two Rivers is quickly becoming overwhelmed with COVID-19 case investigations, so positive individuals under age 18, and older than 69 are being contacted as time allows.
Every person who is positive for COVID-19 will receive a letter with isolation and quarantine recommendations. When a test is completed, the testing facility/healthcare provider is responsible for notifying the person of the test results. The facility then enters the results into the system that goes to the State of Nebraska reporting center.