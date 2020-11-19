COVID-19 cases on the rise in region, but so are number of tests

In July, Family Practice averaged 50 to 75 tests a week. By September, that shot up, as did the number of people testing positive. By Oct. 1, numbers of tests doubled from when testing began. Now, it has almost tripled.

“In the past two weeks, the positivity rate has been about 45 percent for people who come to us with symptoms,” Meyers said. “We are also seeing patients coming in who are sicker.”

To manage the crunch, the clinic has hired four additional staff for triage and cleaning and likely will add one or two more. Staff in almost every area is working extra hours. The clinic maintains separate entrances and areas for those being tested for COVID-19.

“We also have many long phone calls with people who are worried and asking questions, but we have been able to manage both sick and well patients without an issue. We still need to see people with high blood pressure, diabetes and other health issues, but increasing COVID numbers have the potential to take a toll on the staff, not just here, but at all clinics and hospitals,” she said.

She added, “A nurse came into my office the other day with tears in her eyes, worried about a patient with COVID who had low oxygen levels. Our staff develops a bond with patients, and it is heartbreaking for them to take home that worry.”