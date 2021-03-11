COVID-19 cases keep rolling in; 19 new cases reported Wednesday in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 19 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday in its seven-county area. No further details were available by press time.

Two Rivers has had 10,123 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began last March 20. Of those, 9,516 people are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the status of the remaining cases. There have been 116 deaths.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had four COVID-19 patients as of Thursday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had two.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said 203,890 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since last March 20, with 303 new cases Wednesday. Since March 20, 774,774 people have tested negative. There have been 2,122 deaths, with nine reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, 573,638 people — 13 percent of the 1.48 million Nebraskans age 16 and over — have been fully vaccinated, DHHS said.

To register for a vaccine, visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccine.ne.gov. Two Rivers plans a large vaccination clinic at the Viaero Center Monday for people aged 65 and over, educators, factory workers and others, but pre-registration is required.