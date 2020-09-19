 Skip to main content
COVID-19 cases jump statewide, Buffalo Co.
COVID-19 cases jump statewide, Buffalo Co.

Two Rivers risk dial

Two Rivers Public Health Department moved its risk dial to a higher range in the elevated category Thursday.

 Two Rivers, courtesy

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 Friday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s seven-county region.

DHHS also reported Friday that cases have climbed 34 percent statewide in the past week.

New cases included 37 in Buffalo County, 16 in Dawson County, four in Kearney County, four in Phelps County, two in Franklin County and one in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Harlan County.

As of Friday evening, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients and CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine.

DHHS reports that Two Rivers has had 2,292 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Totals from Two Rivers were not available as of presstime. Sometimes, figures differ between the two agencies.

Total cases to date as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to DHHS, are:

- Dawson: 1,066

- Buffalo: 940

- Kearney: 137

- Phelps: 102

- Gosper: 32

- Franklin: 22

- Harlan: 13

Statewide, there have been 40,387 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 466 new cases Friday, and 442 deaths, with no new deaths Friday.

Visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.

