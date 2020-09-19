COVID-19 cases jump statewide, Buffalo Co.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Service reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 Friday in the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s seven-county region.

DHHS also reported Friday that cases have climbed 34 percent statewide in the past week.

New cases included 37 in Buffalo County, 16 in Dawson County, four in Kearney County, four in Phelps County, two in Franklin County and one in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Harlan County.

As of Friday evening, Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight COVID-19 patients and CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine.

DHHS reports that Two Rivers has had 2,292 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Totals from Two Rivers were not available as of presstime. Sometimes, figures differ between the two agencies.

Total cases to date as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to DHHS, are:

- Dawson: 1,066

- Buffalo: 940

- Kearney: 137

- Phelps: 102

- Gosper: 32

- Franklin: 22

- Harlan: 13