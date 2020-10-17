COVID-19 cases jump Friday to 83 for Buffalo County

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 148 new cases in the Two Rivers Health Department’s seven-county region Friday.

Cases in Buffalo County jumped by 83, comparing Thursday’s numbers from Two Rivers to DHHS’s totals updated Friday evening.

Dawson County had 29 new cases, Phelps County had 15, Kearney County had eight, Franklin County had six, Harlan County had five and Gosper County had two.

Latest totals according to DHHS are:

- Buffalo: 1,535

- Dawson: 1,186

- Franklin: 70

- Gosper: 54

- Harlan: 45

- Kearney: 231

- Phelps: 223

The state now has had 56,714 cases of COVID-19 and 547 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. It reported 1,286 new cases Friday.

Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged locally through TestNebraska.com. As COVID-19 cases rise, Two Rivers reminds people to wear face masks, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.

For more information, maps showing age ranges of cases and more, visit Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154. Call DHHS at 402-552-6645 or visit dhhs.ne.gov.