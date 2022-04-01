 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 cases falling fast in the Two Rivers Public Health Department district

Risk Dial March 31

The Two Rivers risk dial moved lower in the green level this week. Starting next week, Two Rivers will issue risk dials every other week.

 Two Rivers Public Health Department, courtesy

KEARNEY — As COVID-19 keeps declining, the Two Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID risk dial keeps falling.

This week’s risk dial, released Thursday, has tumbled even deeper into the green “low” level of risk.

It reflects falling COVID rates, improved ICU and hospital bed availability.

Between March 23-29, just 17 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Two Rivers’ seven counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

This past month has seen just 118 cases of COVID, the fewest since the 35 cases of June 2021. As a result, the risk dial will now be updated bi-weekly, rather than weekly, unless risk flares up, Two Rivers said.

Test positivity rates outside of long term facilities have remained at just 5% for the past month. No COVID patients are currently on ventilators, Two Rivers said Thursday.

Earlier this week, Two Rivers announced five more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 205 since the pandemic began on March 20, 2020. Those deaths, of people ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s, occurred in November and December.

The delayed reporting is because death certificates take time to be completed, according to Jacki Connery, Two Rivers community health nurse supervisor.

“When a person dies, the cause of death is determined by the certifier — the physician, medical examiner, or coroner who reports it on the death certificate. Many steps are required when filling out and submitting a death certificate, and waiting for test results can create additional delays,” she said.

CHI Health Good Samaritan, which had 12 COVID patients last week, had just four as of Thursday. The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported no new COVID cases this week. No data was available from Kearney Regional Medical Center, which reported zero cases last week.

Within a few weeks, Two Rivers will begin offering second booster shots to people over age 50, and for people aged 12 and older who are moderate to severely immunocompromised. The Food and Drug Administration approved second boosters last week.

Before the boosters can be given here, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must update its standing order for Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations, Von Lutz, Two Rivers clinical services supervisor, said. After that, Dr. Brady Beecham, Two Rivers’ medical director, will sign those standing orders.

At that time, shots will be available at medical offices and Two Rivers mobile vaccine clinics. Lutz said. Mobile vaccine clinic schedules can be found under the “events” tab under COVID-19 at the Two Rivers website, trphd.org

As of March 22, 51% of the 97,000 people in Two Rivers have received either two of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or one Johnson & Johnson shot. As of Tuesday, half of those 97,000 had received a booster shot or are waiting to become eligible to receive one.

Vaccines are offered to anyone over age 5 from pharmacies, healthcare providers or Two Rivers mobile clinics.

Two Rivers offers COVID testing 9:30-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at its office at 516 W. 11th Street in Kearney. Preregistration is required at trphd.org

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

Where to get COVID-19 shots

Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 613 W. 13th St., Cozad

Thursday: 4-6 p.m., El Tropico, 201 E. Fifth St., Lexington

April 12: 5-7 p.m., Buffalo County Fairgrounds, 3807 N Ave., Kearney

April 13: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Johnson Building, Alma

